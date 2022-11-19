Close menu

Wales 12-13 Georgia: Visitors stun hosts with historic victory

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

Jac Morgan heads for the Georgia line
Jac Morgan scored twice for Wales, but was denied a hat-trick by a knock on
Autumn international: Wales v Argentina
Wales (12) 12
Tries: Morgan 2 Cons: Priestland
Georgia (3) 13
Try: Todua Cons: Abzhandadze Pens: Abzhandadze, Matkava

Georgia produced the finest day of their history with a shock win over woeful Wales in Cardiff.

Replacement Luka Matkava kicked a 78th-minute penalty to prove the Georgian hero.

Wayne Pivac's side had built up a 12-3 lead thanks to two tries from Jac Morgan.

But Georgia responded in the second half with an Alexander Todua try and the boot of Matkava to create history and spark wild celebrations.

The defeat, in a year where Wales have also lost at home to Italy, will bring Pivac's position under intense scrutiny, less than a year before the World Cup in France.

Georgia had defeated Italy in the summer at home, but this result will further strengthen their credentials of being introduced in the Six Nations.

For Pivac's side, it is hard to see where they go from here. Wales finish the Autumn Nations campaign against Australia next Saturday following a performance against Georgia that fell well short of what should be expected from this international side.

A 55-23 hammering handed out by the All Blacks in the opening match was followed by a gritty 20-13 victory over Argentina that was built on determined defence.

That brought hope of a more coherent Pivac outfit, but this inept display dispelled that theory.

A wasteful Wales attacking unit was again under the microscope as they could not break down the Georgian defence consistently.

The hosts failed to score after 24 minutes and were deservedly defeated by a better team who dominated a Wales team that appeared to lack desire and structure.

Wales have suffered some humbling historical home defeats including losses to Romania in 1988, Western Samoa in 1991, Canada in 1993 and Italy earlier this year. This result rivals those past losses.

It was a first win for Georgia in four attempts against Wales and a victory 11 months before the World Cup encounter between the two sides in Nantes.

Consistency in selection

Georgia's last two visits to Wales saw them proved dogged opponents as the home side prevailed 13-6 in 2017 and 18-0 two years ago.

Pivac made fewer changes than normally associated with this fixture with six alterations to the side that defeated Argentina, two of those injury enforced following the loss of Will Rowlands and Dan Lydiate.

Wing Josh Adams returned from injury with fly-half Rhys Priestland and centre Owen Watkin starting while Ben Carter, Morgan and the uncapped Josh Macleod were included in the pack.

Macleod, normally a flanker made his Test debut at number eight, to finally gain his first cap after a long wait.

The 26-year-old had being picked to start against Scotland in the 2021 Six Nations, only to rupture his Achilles tendon in training a few hours later.

Wales, who were wearing black armbands to mark the death of former coach John Ryan made a poor start from the Georgia kick-off and conceded an early penalty with Tedo Abzhandadze slotting over the kick.

The hosts replied from a well-worked training ground move involving locks Adam Beard and Carter before Morgan stepped his way over unopposed for a first international try. Priestland converted from the touchline.

Morgan again popped up on the right-hand touchline for a second score after benefiting from incisive build-up work from North, Cuthbert and Tomos Williams.

Cardiff scrum-half Williams was almost involved in a brilliant third try for Wales with his basketball-style overhead pass finding Adams who chipped ahead and sprinted away

His effort was in vain, though, as Williams' pass was adjudged to have been forward by the television match official Brandon Pickerill.

Wales led 12-3 at half-time and would have been frustrated they were not further ahead.

Some opportunities were spurned with wasteful kicks and there was a reliance on a formulaic attacking approach.

Wasteful Wales continued to be unconvincing in the attacking third and wing Cuthbert was shown a yellow card for an aerial challenge on Todua while chasing a high ball.

The Cardiff crowd of 63,585 gave their verdict on the entertainment value on show as they produced their own Mexican wave.

Macleod was replaced by Taulupe Faletau who was playing his 99th international for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

Faletau was soon followed onto the field by Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins as the 19-year-old lock won his first cap.

Georgia took advantage of their numerical advantage of Cuthbert's absence from a well-worked try for wing Todua who took a clever kick from Abzhandadze, who also converted to reduce the deficit to two points.

When Cuthbert returned, Wales also took off Adams and brought on full-back Leigh Halfpenny, back for his first international for 16 months because of a serious knee injury.

Georgia were rampant and dominating the aerial battle with Abzhandadze missing a penalty chance to give Georgia the lead.

Morgan momentarily thought he had scored a hat-trick, but Faletau knocked the ball on in the build-up.

The Georgia scrum started to dominate and forced the final penalty which Matkava slotted over.

It left the visitors to celebrate what they undeniably deserved and Pivac to ponder what his future might be.

But to Georgia go the plaudits. And rightfully so.

Wales: Rees-Zammit; Cuthbert, North, Watkin, Adams; Priestland, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens, D Lewis, Carter, Beard, J Morgan, Tipuric (capt), J Macleod.

Replacements: B Roberts, R Jones, S Wainwright, D Jenkins, Faletau, Blacker, Costelow, Halfpenny.

Georgia: Niniashvili; Modebadze, Tapladze, Sharikadze (capt), Todua; Abzhandadze, Lobzhanidze; Gogichashvili, Chkoidze, Papidze, Cheishvili, Mikautadze, Gorgadze, Saghinadze, Jalagonia.

Replacements: Mamukashvili, Abuladze, Kuntelia, Chachanidze, Mamamtavrishvili, Matkava, Khmaladze, Lomidze.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Assistant Referees: Pierre Brousset (FFR), Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZR).

  • Comment posted by Jack88, today at 15:05

    As a Welshman I am embarrassed. Not by the result, but by the Welsh supporters in the stadium. Booing the kicker and walking out before FT.

    Well done Georgia, you deserved that. The only person I feel sorry for is Faletau being brought off the bench for that.

    Pivac, what are you waiting for? Just go.

    • Reply posted by Seymour Bwana and his stick that spoke thunder, today at 15:17

      Seymour Bwana and his stick that spoke thunder replied:
      What did you expect. I stopped going years ago, when it became obvious that these so called 'fans' are only there for the beer.

  • Comment posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 15:04

    To be fair it was always going to be a difficult game for the Underdogs.

    Well tried anyway Wales!

    • Reply posted by On yer bike, today at 15:13

      On yer bike replied:
      I'm not Welsh but your username say's it all about you as a person.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 15:07

    Another awful performance by Wales. I was seething at the end of this match. First Italy, now Georgia. Anyone can beat us now. Enough is enough. Pivac must go.

  • Comment posted by Drumossie808 , today at 15:08

    Yes Wales were poor but full credit to Georgia, well played.

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 15:06

    So glad Wales lost, I can't watch us under pivac any more. He has turned this team into a disgrace and embarrassment and they deserve all the flak that's going to go their way.
    Pivac is a disgrace

  • Comment posted by Ian81, today at 15:00

    I don't normally comment, but this woeful display demands it. Pivac and Stephen Jones have to go now. I was practically screaming at the ineptitude of the attack. Please put us out of this misery

    • Reply posted by beano, today at 15:07

      beano replied:
      you missed out the useless John humprheys, useless hooker and useless coach

  • Comment posted by dNA SCOT, today at 15:04

    He is clutching at straws.Inconsistent, not a test match coach.They should have not let Shaun Edwards go.

  • Comment posted by ThatGuy, today at 15:02

    I was happy to give Pivac time when he took over but since then we have gone backwards, if he doesn't go after this the world cup will be embarrassing! Congratulations Georgia much the better team today!

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 15:04

      mark replied:
      Better off if he doesn't go to the world cup

  • Comment posted by Nick87, today at 15:12

    Absolutely tremendous victory for both Georgia and rugby. Get them in the Six Nations now!

  • Comment posted by longsuffren, today at 15:01

    What a national embarrassment. At least now pivac and his team can do the honourable thing and resign. The players also to blame, north and co didn’t turn up, and fancy being destroyed in the scrum, this is worse than the Italy game.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 15:09

      cb replied:
      Don't be hard on yourself, the club game in Wales has been woeful for ages & the national side has always played beyond that, but at some point it was going to fall off the rails.
      Well at least there's no relegation to tier 2 rugby yet...!
      Good for global rugby and Georgia!

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 15:12

    Wales really are s***

  • Comment posted by Robert Howells, today at 15:06

    Time to make major changes at all levels
    Start with management

  • Comment posted by KickGilbert, today at 15:11

    Poor defence. Poor discipline. Poor execution. All the cut and thrust in attack of a paper bag blowing in the wind. No chance of exiting the pool stages at the World Cup. Second tier nation at best. Georgia deserving of the win and Pivac and coaching team have run out of rope.

  • Comment posted by Jack88, today at 15:08

    Wow, just listened to Sam Warburtons comments post game. Absolutely spot on. WRU brass will be cringing and squirming in their seats hearing that so eloquently put.

    • Reply posted by Mayor of Tondu, today at 15:11

      Mayor of Tondu replied:
      Absolutely spot on.

  • Comment posted by TARW, today at 15:11

    This is beyond a joke Pvac GO NOW
    WRU sort this shambles out

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:05

    Georgia were superb, the 9 sensational and what a try
    Wales though utterly woeful
    That was embarrassing and at home.

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 15:05

    Wales would be given a good game by any decent pub side nowadays. Can't many worse teams in the NH. These jokers should by hoofed out of the 6N and replaced by Georgia immediately.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 15:12

      U172022112003 replied:
      Don't be so pathetic and give praise to Georgia for a great defensive and scrumming performance. Wales will be back.

  • Comment posted by Phil , today at 15:00

    Utter shambles, WP have the decency to resign or WRU please do the honourable thing and get rid. Embarrassing and that’s an understatement.

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 15:03

      mark replied:
      Sack him in the carpark

  • Comment posted by jeffrey morgan, today at 15:08

    I stand by my previous postings Wales do not have a game plan. I have seen comments stating this loss compares to losses to Romania and Canada. This loss is worse as we are allegedly a Professional team. Pivac and co. Time to say good bye he can’t blame regions or number 6 for this.

  • Comment posted by Jamie_B, today at 15:08

    Georgia deserved their win - and Wales deserve every criticism coming their way.

    Useless, brainless, spineless performance.

