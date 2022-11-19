Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Edwards was part of a Wales coaching team that won four Six Nations titles and three Grand Slams

Shaun Edwards says he held talks with England but has now signed a contract extension as a coach with France.

The 56-year-old, who joined France in 2019 after 12 years with Wales, will remain as Fabien Galthie's defence coach until the 2027 World Cup.

He said he was in no position to turn down an offer from France.

"People have asked if I wanted to join England but there was no offer on the table," Edwards wrote in his Daily Mail column. external-link

"I went for a walk down the River Thames with Bill Sweeney, the RFU CEO, last year but there's not been much conversation since. It's not for me to push that."

Edwards stated the cost of living crisis as one of the reasons to stay on with France.

"I remember how close I was to having no job after the 2015 World Cup and I don't need any more of those sleepless nights," he said.

However, the former Wigan, England and Great Britain rugby league player says he will keep an open mind about coaching England.

"Now my sole focus is on France. My French language skills aren't good enough to be a head coach, so for now I'll be continuing as defence coach," Edwards said.

"At some point in future I'd like to make that step up to head coach at international level."