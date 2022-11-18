Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamal Ford-Robinson has been with Gloucester since 2019, after moving from Premiership rivals Northampton

Prop Jamal Ford-Robinson has signed a contract extension with Gloucester.

The 29-year-old joined the club in 2019 and has previously played for Cornish Pirates, Bristol and Northampton.

He has since made almost 70 appearances for the Cherry and Whites.

"As well as being a talented prop, Jamal is also a great presence to have around Kingsholm. He always brings a smile to people's faces," Gloucester chief operating officer Alex Brown said.

Ford-Robinson - who is currently out with a chest injury - wrote on Twitter that his new deal extended his stay with the Premiership club until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.