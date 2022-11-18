Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Mike Catt has been part of Ireland head coach Andy Farrell's backroom team since late 2019

Autumn Series: Ireland v Australia Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt believes they are "going in the right direction" towards emulating his "life-changing" achievement of winning the World Cup with England in 2003.

Catt was part of the squad which lifted the Webb Ellis Cup with a dramatic win over hosts Australia in the final.

The in-form Irish have enjoyed a standout 12 months in which they have risen to the top of the world rankings.

They host the Wallabies on Saturday evening at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Consistency key

Catt believes Andy Farrell's men must continue to work on adaptability and consistency but feels preparations for next year's showpiece tournament in France are going well.

"Times have changed considerably since 20 years ago, the whole game has changed, but I think the pathway we're on, we're going in the right direction," he said.

"The team has to be able to adapt. There are three, four, five teams that are capable of adapting and winning anything.

"Where we're at at the moment, I think everybody is enjoying the environment we're in, enjoying what we're trying to achieve.

"But we've got to be a lot more consistent in certain areas of our game and that needs to start tomorrow night."

World Cup win 'life-changing'

Next year will mark two decades since Jonny Wilkinson's last-gasp extra-time drop goal stunned the Wallabies in Sydney to secure glory for Sir Clive Woodward's men.

Catt was standing just behind fly-half Wilkinson as the ball sailed between the posts and the 51-year-old has many fond memories of meetings with Australia.

"It was great, it was life-changing really," he said of winning the World Cup.

Mike Catt with the Webb Ellis Trophy after England won the World Cup in 2003

"Every time I played against Australia or was involved in coaching against Australia, they've always been great games.

"Very, very few games you play against Australia are dull. There's always something happening, it's always very exciting.

"They've got some quality players and it's taking on the occasion and really enjoying it."

Ireland are bidding to equal the national record of 12 consecutive home victories to cap a stellar year containing a Six Nations Triple Crown, tour success in New Zealand and victory over world champions South Africa.

Not since England in 2002 has a team defeated the All Blacks, the Springboks and the Wallabies in a calendar year, an accomplishment which served as a springboard for their subsequent World Cup triumph.

Catt hopes to sign off in style by replicating that feat at a raucous Aviva Stadium.

He said: "That would be nice, wouldn't it? I wasn't part of that team (in 2002), by the way.

"It will be great for us to finish this campaign on a good win and putting a brilliant performance together.

"The crowd have been brilliant for us. We can go up another noise level on Saturday night."