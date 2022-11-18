Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lock Matthew Screech previously played for Dragons for eight seasons and has played one international for Wales

Matthew Screech has rejoined Dragons on loan from Cardiff Rugby.

The lock, 30, spent spent eight seasons at Rodney Parade before returning to his home region in summer 2021.

But following an injury sustained by second row Will Rowlands on international duty with Wales, Screech will provide cover for Dragons.

"Matthew has quickly settled back into the environment and is now determined to make a big impact with us," Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said.

"We are all hugely disappointed for Will after the shoulder injury he suffered representing Wales and wish him well as he continues his rehabilitation and recovery."