After finishing playing for clubs including Bridgend, West Hartlepool, Llanelli and Ebbw Vale, Paul Pook built a career as a coach and sports consultant, which over two decades included working as a fitness coach for Harlequins and the Ireland Grand Slam-winning team of 2009.

But increasingly he was struggling with seizures, depression and suicidal thoughts.

"I was jobless, homeless, penniless; I went from £1000 a day to being dysfunctional," he said.

"The desire not to exist was so powerful... there was a tree which was always at a junction before turning down to the house we lived in, a big tree, and I thought, 'oh, I could bump [crash] into that'.

"I cycled a lot, so I thought an 'accident' on my bike would just look like an accident.

"But all the while there was that element of hope, multiplied by the fact I had two beautiful daughters."

His playing days had been ended in the late 1990s after a series of concussions and Pook suspected there was a link, a link that has been confirmed by a series of tests and scans arranged by the group organising the legal action against the rugby union's governing bodies and authorities.

Many of the 225 former players involved in the legal case - such as Rugby World Cup-winner Steve Thompson and ex-Wales forward Alix Popham - are suffering from conditions such as early onset dementia, which they attribute to the brain damage suffered during their playing days.

But in Pook's case, those concussions from his playing days had led to seizures. Later he was diagnosed with clinical depression and then as bipolar; eventually he became suicidal.

Pook, who has also helped prepare athletes and teams for European, World, Olympic and Paralympic championships, had gone first from watching his career disintegrate before his eyes, to then fearing for his life.

"There is strong evidence that you had on the scans a small brain haemorrhage, which makes sense because I had seizures," Pook said.

"He [the specialist] said that it was likely that haemorrhage and concussions caused, disrupted the emotional circuitry, which then led to my depression and bipolar.

"I'm not as angry as I should be, because I'm so grateful for all the positives I got from the sport.

"Rugby is just an amazing sport and I'd hate to think that participation in rugby is going to drop off.

"I'm hoping there could be a more integrated approach... that helps to keep rugby healthy."

The group believes World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union failed in their duty of care for players.

If the case progresses to court, the group must prove the governing bodies have been guilty of negligence.

If you are suffering distress or despair and need support, including urgent support, a list of organisations that can help is available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can call for free to hear recorded information on 0800 066 066.