Tom Parton: Saracens to sign London Irish full-back in summer

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Parton
Tom Parton came up through London Irish's academy programme and has played three times this season

London Irish full-back Tom Parton will join Saracens at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has played more than 50 games for the club and joined the England training squad in the summer ahead of their tour to Australia.

"To be joining a club like Saracens is an honour and privilege," Parton said.

"To learn off the best players in the world is an opportunity I can't wait to get stuck into, and I look forward to playing in front of such a great fan base," he told the club website.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: "Tom is a player that we have admired over recent years and we are delighted that he will be joining us.

"He is a very smart player who has excelled with London Irish and we believe he will continue to go from strength to strength over the coming years."

