McCloskey won his eighth Ireland cap in the win over Fiji

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has retained his place in the Ireland team for Saturday evening's match against Australia in Dublin.

McCloskey is selected ahead of Bundee Aki, who is among the replacements on his return from suspension.

Irish captain Johnny Sexton returns, as expected, after missing last weekend's victory over Fiji with a dead leg.

Jimmy O'Brien is named on the wing following strong performances in the wins over South Africa and the Fijians.

O'Brien switches to the left wing after playing at full-back against Fiji and at centre when he replaced McCloskey early on against world champions South Africa, while Sexton will take over from the injured Joey Carbery at fly-half.

Former Australia under-20 Mack Hansen will play on the right wing as he faces the country of his birth for the first time after switching allegiance from Australia to Ireland.

Connacht centre Aki is returning from a seven-week suspension following his red card in the United Rugby Championship in September.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made eight changes in total to the starting XV that defeated Fiji 35-17 at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday.

Hugo Keenan takes over at full-back and Garry Ringrose comes back in at centre in place of the injured Robbie Henshaw, with Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan named in the front-row alongside last week's captain Tadhg Furlong.

James Ryan returns to the second row and there are two changes in the back row, with Josh van der Flier and Peter O'Mahony coming back in and Caelan Doris switching to number eight.

Lock Joe McCarthy could be in line to make his senior international debut after he is named on a replacements bench that includes the experienced Cian Healy, Jack Conan and Rob Herring. Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune drops out of the squad.

Saturday evening's match at the Aviva will complete Ireland's Autumn Nations series which began with a 19-16 win over world champions South Africa.

Saturday will be The Wallabies' first return to Dublin since 2016, when Ireland survived a second-half rally to secure a 27-24 victory.

Ireland: Keenan, Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, O'Brien, Sexton, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, McCarthy, Conan, Casey, Crowley, Aki.

Australia: Kellaway, Nawaqanitawase, Ikitau, Paisami, Wright, Foley, White; Slipper, Porecki, Alaalatoa, Frost, Neville, Holloway, Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Robertson, Tupou, Skelton, Samu, Gordon, Lolesio, Petaia.