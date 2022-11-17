Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jasmine Joyce toured Canada and New Zealand as a professional 15s player this year

St Davids and its rugby club may not be mighty in physical stature, but like one of its most famous daughters, they certainly punch above their weight.

Britain's smallest city is home to two-time Olympian and Wales winger Jasmine Joyce.

She returned to her old stomping grounds on Thursday to unveil a bespoke mural on the clubhouse wall.

Joyce is depicted as a young girl at the start of what has already been an incredible rugby journey.

The mural by Cardiff graffiti artist Rmer One was made possible by the Principality Building Society, which has also awarded St Davids RFC a grant.

Another is being done at Rumney RFC, the former club of Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts.

"It's a really humbling experience to unveil a mural in my home town," Joyce told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's fantastic for me personally and also to be able to give something back to the club for all the support they've shown me."

Club secretary Kay Reynolds said: "The mural perfectly represents and celebrates all the wonderful parts of our club and community, including the club's role in supporting Jasmine on her journey to the world stage.

"We can't wait to show it off to all who visit."

As well as a young Jasmine Joyce, the mural also features St Davids stalwart John James

Joyce, who attended the then Ysgol Dewi Sant, has travelled the world with rugby, most recently the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, but the 27-year-old has always stayed firm to her Pembrokeshire roots.

She can often be seen supporting her brother Ben, a talented sportsman himself, playing for St Davids.

But Joyce is disappointed she will not be around on Sunday as St Davids Women play their first competitive match since forming.

"I'm gutted I can't go down and watch as I'll be back up in Loughborough.

"It's amazing that they've managed to get a team, but also that they've arranged games against other teams.

"Hopefully I've played a small part in inspiring the girls that are going to play, and also the next generation coming through," she told BBC Sport Wales.

Joyce hit the headlines this week when she announced she was stepping away from Wales' professional 15-a-side programme, having been one of the first to be awarded a full-time contract in January.

She has won 31 caps since making her union debut in 2017, but it is her exploits on the sevens circuit which have made her a global star, with spectacular solo tries and cover tackling often sending social media into meltdown!

"For me personally I think sevens is the game for me," she said.

"Sometimes 15s was a bit of an anti-climax, I'd get so excited and pumped up for it, but as a winger sometimes I could go the entire game and only make two tackles or three carries."

Joyce has gone without scoring a try in her past 10 outings, which has proven a source of personal frustration.

"I think I could do better in a sense of creating space for myself," she added.

"I love 15s, don't get me wrong, and I've loved being part of the professional set up this year, it's been fantastic.

"The girls have been great, Ioan Cunningham, Richard Whiffin, Mike Hill, and all of the staff."

Both of Wales' wingers, Jasmine Joyce and Lisa Neumann call St Davids home

Joyce will be joined on the GB sevens circuit by Wales full-back and Bristol Bears team mate Kayleigh Powell, who Joyce describes as a quality player who will go "from strength to strength".

It could well mean they miss the 2023 Six Nations, but they will have the luxury of a two year build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"We have come fourth two times in a row now [Rio and Tokyo], and we didn't have long together, so to have two years together playing on a circuit as a team is just going to be brilliant," Joyce said.

"I am really looking forward to it."

The December rounds of the World Sevens Series take place in Dubai and Cape Town - more stamps on what is already a full passport for Joyce.

"I think I worked it out that I will be abroad or away from home for pretty much six months of the year," she said.

"It's not ideal with Alisha [Butchers, Joyce's fiancée] and the dog at home, but we support each other's decisions.

"For me to go and represent GB on the circuit and potentially get to a third Olympics is a dream for me and something that I can't turn down."