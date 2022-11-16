Close menu

England v New Zealand: Jack van Poortvliet to start against All Blacks

comments128

Jack van Poortvliet
Van Poortvliet made his England debut during last summer's series win over Australia
Autumn Internationals: England v New Zealand
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday 19 November Kick-off :17:30 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

Twenty-one year-old scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet starts ahead of Leicester team-mate Ben Youngs in the England team to face New Zealand on Saturday.

Elsewhere Exeter's Sam Simmonds starts at blindside flanker with Maro Itoje returning to the second row.

Manu Tuilagi is named at outside centre with captain Owen Farrell winning his 100th England cap inside him.

Billy Vunipola starts at eight with Jack Willis providing back-row cover on the bench.

England are facing New Zealand for the first time since they prevailed in the Rugby World Cup semi-final in the Japanese city of Yokohama three years ago.

"This fixture doesn't come around too often and these are the games that players remember in their careers," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"New Zealand have had the upper hand over the years, but it's been more balanced in recent times and the players have a chance to play their part in history.

"We've had a great week preparing for the game and the team is ready to go at them."

Van Poortvliet, who will be making only his third international start, has had an impressive autumn campaign so far.

He scored a try within seconds of coming off the bench in the defeat by Argentina before helping Jones' side to a 52-13 win over Japan in a more fluent performance the following weekend.

More to follow.

England: Steward; Nowell, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Simmonds, Curry, Vunipola.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Stuart, Ribbans, Willis, Youngs, Porter, Slade

  • Comment posted by BeardedRainbow24, today at 11:49

    Don’t think Nowell has particularly played well enough to deserve a spot vs All Blacks, but other than that a pretty solid squad, strong looking forwards too. Hopefully Farrell makes his 100th one to remember, helluva player.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:38

    JvP starts at least and Itoje back in 2nd row.
    Still not convinced on Smith Farrell 10 12 but that's way it seems to be staying.
    Nowell not quick enough but oh well.
    Better bench with Stuart.

  • Comment posted by frontrower47, today at 11:53

    Agree with JVP starting (also hope he plays the full 80). Glad to see Itoje in his correct position. Not sure about the 2 wings, but hope for better. Oppositions have long worked out how to deal with Billy, and sadly once brother Mako comes on as a finisher, the scrum is noticeably weaker. Glad to see Simmons retained and would like to see Willis playing a much longer role off the bench.

    • Reply posted by davebarnes, today at 12:19

      davebarnes replied:
      Agreed, WIllis on for the fat dinosaur as soon as possible and we have a dynamic back-row trio who should cause havoc at breakdown.

  • Comment posted by rob wag, today at 11:50

    Safety first seems to be the order of the day, and arguably why not against the all-blacks. Would still like to see MS/OF share the flyhalf role with Slade in at 13 and some more pace on the wings but it is easy to criticise from an arm-chair.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 12:02

    Ben Earl???????

  • Comment posted by oa81, today at 11:51

    Overall I'm quite pleased with the selection. Not keen on the 10/12 axis - should be one or the other with slade or marchant in. I would have also loved to see Murley, Radwan or Hassell-Colins on the wing. We have nothing to lose in finding out what these guys can do at this level

    • Reply posted by Sid69, today at 12:17

      Sid69 replied:
      Farrell was excellent in last game and okay against Argentina. Give them a chance against the best the judge.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:52

    Same issue as before, not enough out and out pace in backs. May not player he was although was keen against Japan but Nowell form doesn't justify selection but same could be said for several players

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 12:06

    Much more balanced team but why not blood some new wingers this year (Murley, Radwan). Otherwise all that will happen is they will end up playing in RWC with a lack of games. May and Nowell sadly just don’t have the pace they used to

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 12:04

    How Nowell, Youngs and M. Vunipola are still in the team is shocking.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:06

      SD replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by RFU03, today at 11:58

    Why start a number 8 at flanker when Willis is a natural flanker?

    • Reply posted by Blimmer, today at 12:25

      Blimmer replied:
      Because it's Eddie Jones. The man who says NZ are there for the taking. The guys deranged, they may be, but I fear not by England who are going to have to improve absolutely loads. Since 2019 we haven't had a really great performance. I can't see that changing. Add that to it's on Amazon and not terrestrial(All French games are) and we know that Rugby is getting like football.

  • Comment posted by davebarnes, today at 12:03

    Better looking side.

    I'd personally prefer a faster dynamic back-row with Willis at blindside and Simmons moving to 8.

  • Comment posted by Occams Shaver, today at 11:53

    Not much to say... could have been far, far worse. Hope Willis gets a fairer crack this week. NZ back-row killed Scotland at the breakdowns so Willis is the ideal counter.

  • Comment posted by Lemsipking888, today at 11:58

    I'm looking forward to watching the game, down the pub, with a group of mates I haven't seen in too long! Roll on Saturday!

  • Comment posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 11:40

    Makes sense starting with JVP and Maro is back in the engine room. Smith/Farrell doesn’t scare anyone either in attack or defence - one or the other at 10 and Manu off the shoulder would at least put pause into the AB defenders. Nowell looked really slow last time out, given the 10/12 probably need more pace for predictable kick chase game especially with Billy at the breakdown.

  • Comment posted by RugbySasuage , today at 11:37

    Strong looking Eng team. Let’s hope they have a plan A & B in place to combat the ABs

  • Comment posted by Sorby, today at 12:12

    Jones is still sticking with Nowell on the wing and Farrell, Tuilagi in the centre. I can't see who is going to get all the points needed to beat a rebuilding All Black side.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 12:16

      Steve replied:
      Eddie thinks we'll win through the forwards and set piece. NZ are more than capable of matching there, so we need more than just the front 8.

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 12:11

    Itoje playing in his actual position! Wow!!

  • Comment posted by MoonInUranus, today at 12:08

    Forwards, half backs and full back all look good.

    Three quarters not so much:
    Nowell - Slow and questionable form
    May - No form (probably lost a yard of pace too)
    Tuilagi - battering ram but slow and likely to get injured
    Farrell - Fly half, slow

    • Reply posted by RFU03, today at 12:15

      RFU03 replied:
      None of them are slow you... how fast are you?

  • Comment posted by Uncle, today at 11:48

    Where's the pace? Are the backs there just to make up the numbers?

  • Comment posted by john, today at 11:59

    Surely Willis, Earl would be better than Simmonds.

    • Reply posted by Sid69, today at 12:21

      Sid69 replied:
      Simmonds has been better that JW (wh's going abroad?) and much better than BV. That's why,,,,

