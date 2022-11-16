Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Van Poortvliet made his England debut during last summer's series win over Australia

Autumn Internationals: England v New Zealand Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday 19 November Kick-off :17:30 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

Twenty-one year-old scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet starts ahead of Leicester team-mate Ben Youngs in the England team to face New Zealand on Saturday.

Elsewhere Exeter's Sam Simmonds starts at blindside flanker with Maro Itoje returning to the second row.

Manu Tuilagi is named at outside centre with captain Owen Farrell winning his 100th England cap inside him.

Billy Vunipola starts at eight with Jack Willis providing back-row cover on the bench.

England are facing New Zealand for the first time since they prevailed in the Rugby World Cup semi-final in the Japanese city of Yokohama three years ago.

"This fixture doesn't come around too often and these are the games that players remember in their careers," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"New Zealand have had the upper hand over the years, but it's been more balanced in recent times and the players have a chance to play their part in history.

"We've had a great week preparing for the game and the team is ready to go at them."

Van Poortvliet, who will be making only his third international start, has had an impressive autumn campaign so far.

He scored a try within seconds of coming off the bench in the defeat by Argentina before helping Jones' side to a 52-13 win over Japan in a more fluent performance the following weekend.

More to follow.

England: Steward; Nowell, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Simmonds, Curry, Vunipola.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Stuart, Ribbans, Willis, Youngs, Porter, Slade