England v New Zealand: Jack van Poortvliet to start against All Blacks

Jack van Poortvliet
Van Poortvliet made his England debut during last summer's series win over Australia
Autumn Internationals: England v New Zealand
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday 19 November Kick-off :17:30 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

Twenty-one year-old scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet starts ahead of Leicester team-mate Ben Youngs in the England team to face New Zealand on Saturday.

Elsewhere Exeter's Sam Simmonds starts at blindside flanker with Maro Itoje returning to the second row.

Manu Tuilagi is named at outside centre with captain Owen Farrell winning his 100th England cap inside him.

Billy Vunipola starts at eight with Jack Willis providing back-row cover on the bench.

England are facing New Zealand for the first time since they prevailed in the Rugby World Cup semi-final in the Japanese city of Yokohama three years ago.

"This fixture doesn't come around too often and these are the games that players remember in their careers," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"New Zealand have had the upper hand over the years, but it's been more balanced in recent times and the players have a chance to play their part in history.

"We've had a great week preparing for the game and the team is ready to go at them."

Van Poortvliet, who will be making only his third international start, has had an impressive autumn campaign so far.

He scored a try within seconds of coming off the bench in the defeat by Argentina before helping Jones' side to a 52-13 win over Japan in a more fluent performance the following weekend.

More to follow.

England: Steward; Nowell, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Simmonds, Curry, Vunipola.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Stuart, Ribbans, Willis, Youngs, Porter, Slade

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 12:09

    Would like to see Farrell, Tuilagi, Porter given a chance in 2nd half as 10,12,13.

    Itoje back at 2R

    Simmonds has looked dynamic so deserves his chance - should have been over Billy with Willis starting also.

    George over LCD and Nowell must produce to warrant his start.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 12:09

    Cue the usual 'get Radwan in'. Just because a player in a Championship standard team scores against a side who put their kids out on Saturday doesn't mean he's the best player around

  • Comment posted by Benno, today at 12:09

    Happier with the squad selection, Itoje in position and explosive Simmonds on the flank is a good move. JVP playing a full 80 would be good. The term "finishers" suggests we need to be in a position to finish the game. If we are chasing the game we need the likes of JVP, Tuilagi and Simmonds to play through, they are players that can change a game.

  • Comment posted by MoonInUranus, today at 12:08

    Forwards, half backs and full back all look good.

    Three quarters not so much:
    Nowell - Slow and questionable form
    May - No form (probably lost a yard of pace too)
    Tuilagi - battering ram but slow and likely to get injured
    Farrell - Fly half, slow

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 12:06

    Much more balanced team but why not blood some new wingers this year (Murley, Radwan). Otherwise all that will happen is they will end up playing in RWC with a lack of games. May and Nowell sadly just don’t have the pace they used to

  • Comment posted by Maynard, today at 12:05

    Jack Nowell is about 4 years past his prime, during which it was questionable whether he was worthy of an England place. He doesn’t have (never has had) top end pace, a killer sidestep or hulking size and is injury prone. Consequently he can’t run outside, inside or over opponents. He is good under the high ball for his size and has a high work rate but that’s not enough at international level.

  • Comment posted by LGBTPlus Englishperson, today at 12:05

    A decent selection. Good to see Tuilagi finally stringing some games together in an England shirt as he is perhaps the one player NZ fear more than any other in the world.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:05

    Team picked is near enough best available from squad Jones has.

    However, for me the following be in 15/23 :

    Ben Earl, Adam Radwan, George McGuigan, Bevan Rodd, Henry Arundell(if fit), Malins(if fit). Dombrant.

    How those players not in squad only Jones knows.

    • Reply posted by BeardedRainbow24, today at 12:09

      BeardedRainbow24 replied:
      Who does Earl come in for? Radwan is not an international winger, offers nothing but pace and still has an awful lot to work on. Agree with the others though.

  • Comment posted by Balllacks, today at 12:04

    "Results have been more balanced in recent times".. ABs 8 England 2 in the last 10 tests.

  • Comment posted by Welburn, today at 12:04

    Its becoming painful being an England fan with Eddie in charge. In the pack Simmonds at 6? Curry at 7, not 6? Is Billy really back to his best? Is Hill really playing well enough to be first choice?

    The backs are just a train wreck. May and Nowell are way past it, Farrell and Smith don't work together, Porter on the bench? Why? And who other than Eddie would have Youngs anywhere near the team?

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 12:04

    How Nowell, Youngs and M. Vunipola are still in the team is shocking.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:06

      SD replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by davebarnes, today at 12:03

    Better looking side.

    I'd personally prefer a faster dynamic back-row with Willis at blindside and Simmons moving to 8.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 12:02

    Ben Earl???????

  • Comment posted by Rollman, today at 12:01

    Home advantage proven decisive this Autumn. Combined with NZ tour fatigue and poor form, England come through this at Twickenham.

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 12:04

      Rememberthename replied:
      they lost to Argentina with hole advantage!

  • Comment posted by john, today at 11:59

    Surely Willis, Earl would be better than Simmonds.

  • Comment posted by RFU03, today at 11:58

    Why start a number 8 at flanker when Willis is a natural flanker?

  • Comment posted by Lemsipking888, today at 11:58

    I'm looking forward to watching the game, down the pub, with a group of mates I haven't seen in too long! Roll on Saturday!

  • Comment posted by BigDsKnees, today at 11:58

    Would love to see Radian or Murley on the wing to keep the AB defence stretched wider, or even better Arundell if fit. Smith 10, why not try Freeman at 12? Eddie is still tinkering so probably got right upon until WC warm up games to stake a claim.
    Billy and Mako should never be seen again, Dombrandt/Rodd offer so much more

    • Reply posted by BigDsKnees, today at 12:01

      BigDsKnees replied:
      Oh yeah and what has Earl done to upset Eddie - the arrogance of the man to not pick a clearly very much in-form player is mind boggling

  • Comment posted by skittles, today at 11:57

    For god sake Jones look at a better no8 he is the worst player to ever wear the that number shirt just a plodder that hardly ever makes ground

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 11:57

    Smith not showing club form at international level. Farrell should be starting at 10.

    Nowell - why? There are half a dozen better and faster wingers being overlooked. Radwan my first choice or Malins who at least knows where the try line is.

