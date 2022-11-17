Close menu

Scotland v Argentina: Finn Russell in side, Jack Dempsey starts

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Finn Russell (left) and Jack Dempsey have been named in the Scotland team to face Argentina
Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v Argentina
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Finn Russell has been named in the Scotland side to face Argentina in the autumn Test at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Racing 92 fly-half's partner Emma is close to giving birth and the 30-year-old's involvement was in doubt.

Jack Dempsey replaces Hamish Watson, out with concussion, and will make his first start in one of two changes from the side that lost to New Zealand.

Lock Jonny Gray fills in for brother Richie after he was banned for dangerous play against the All Blacks.

Dempsey will pack down at the base of the scrum, meaning usual number eight Matt Fagerson moves to blindside flanker and captain Jamie Ritchie across to the openside.

The former Australia back row, 28, has come off the bench in all of the Autumn Nations Series matches so far.

Russell was omitted from the original autumn Test squad but was drafted in after an injury to Adam Hastings and again starts instead of Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson.

His partner is due to give birth this week in Paris but coach Gregor Townsend has named him in the side to take on the Pumas in Scotland's final game of the year.

Townsend, who had previously voiced concerns about Russell's "form and consistency", has praised his attitude following his recall.

Prop Murphy Walker is in line for his second cap from the bench, having made his debut in the win two weeks ago against Fiji.

Jamie Bhatti and hooker George Turner provide the rest of the front row cover with Ewan Ashman and WP Nel left out and Rory Sutherland ruled out with a knee injury.

Glen Young, who made his Scotland debut against the Pumas in July, comes onto the bench in place of Jonny Gray while back row Andy Christie is also named among the replacements.

Bath centre Cameron Redpath has replaced Mark Bennett as the outside back replacement.

Scotland have lost narrowly to Australia and New Zealand and beaten Fiji in their previous autumn Tests - and Townsend is expecting the Pumas to be another exacting challenge.

"There was so much to be positive about against New Zealand - but we didn't hold on for the 10 minutes that would have given us the result that we deserved.

"It's a lesson for us that against the best teams you have to play at a high level for 80 minutes.

"Argentina are a very good team. They have some excellent individuals and since we played them they have really played as a team, beating England and Australia, and this will be a big challenge.

"We selected an experienced group last weekend and the majority if not all delivered.

"Jack Dempsey is getting used to new team-mates and the way we play. He has added a lot of energy off the bench and he has combined very well with Jamie and Matt in set-piece and defence."

Argentina beat Scotland in a three-Test series in the summer, claiming a 2-1 victory in Santiago Del Estero with a dramatic last-minute try.

Argentina coach Michael Cheika, who guided the Pumas to a shock win against England two weeks ago, is expecting a difficult game because he says "Scotland are always a tough test, especially at Murrayfield".

The Australian does not believe the Pumas' summer Test series victory has any bearing on Saturday's game given the teams' personnel has changed since then.

The former Leinster and Australia coach also does not sense any fatigue among his team despite their hectic recent schedule.

Cheika's own schedule has been busy given he has coached the Lebanon rugby league team in the World Cup while also leading Argentina in their autumn Tests.

"I've totally loved it. An experience I never thought I could have. It was about doing both well, not just doing both. There's a load of new Lebanese Argentina fans," said Cheika, who played briefly with Townsend in Australia and says Scotland are a team built in their coach's image.

Scotland team to face Argentina

Hogg; Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, Brown, Z Fagerson, Gray, Gilchrist, M Fagerson, Ritchie (capt), Dempsey.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Walker, Young, Christie, White, Kinghorn, Redpath

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 16:13

    Have to say, it’s a good run of games on Saturday. Of course, for me, England v New Zealand is the highlight. Will be interesting to see how Italy does against SA.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 16:08

    Scotland have named a very settled team for these tests (barring the lack of foreign based players against Aus). It will be interesting to see if fatigue shows this week.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 16:03

    Pretty decent team. Glad to see Dempsey get a start. A bit of consistency shown by Townsend. Also good to see Russell getting a second game. It will be a tough game. Argentina v Scotland matches are always quite close.

  • Comment posted by Henrys Ford, today at 16:02

    Whatever happens on Saturday I expect to see 2 things-
    1. SH will drop at least one high ball and miss at least one important tackle.
    2. At some point VDM will get the ball on his own wing and run across field evading several defenders, but essentially going nowhere, before eventually being tackled or bundled into touch on the opposite wing.

  • Comment posted by RFU03, today at 16:01

    Old swetyy gregor would do well to get rid of this overhype that is russel.

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 16:04

      Obsen replied:
      swertyy? Mate, might need to spell check your comments in the future.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 15:59

    Argentina are usually a good test for any team, but it really depends on how much they are up for this game. They were mediocre against Wales, and it seemed like the England win was job done as far as they were concerned.

  • Comment posted by arsenal13, today at 15:55

    Would of played white from the start

  • Comment posted by SRUCHAMP, today at 15:53

    This is going to be a great game of rugby! Both teams playing well at the moment and both have had some blips. Scotland to win by 5. C'mon Scotland!

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 15:35

    Ashman has been one of our best players this autumn surely deserved a start - we know what brown offers

    • Reply posted by MWFCZookeeper, today at 15:42

      MWFCZookeeper replied:
      ashman is injured

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 15:32

    Shame George Horne not had an opportunity especially as he was keeping Price on the bench and was playing so well.

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 15:23

    Decent team and good consistency of selection....hope Redpath gets a decent run out....to me Harris and Tuipulotu are too similar.

  • Comment posted by Tims Toys, today at 15:21

    It annoys me how experimental townsend has been yet he hasn't tried some genuinely good centre combos. I like Harris i do but i feel there's better for players for that position.

    - Grigor Townsbegin . Thanks for reading my comment

    • Reply posted by Ross, today at 15:30

      Ross replied:
      Name them!

  • Comment posted by dodgyneeps, today at 15:17

    Shame R Gray not in the side but his younger brother not too shabby. Dempsey deserves a start - the Mish will be back. We have a few decent options on the bench that cover several positions in Kinghorn and Redpath too. Gie it laldie.

    • Reply posted by stu, today at 15:25

      stu replied:
      is he not serving a three match ban!!!

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 15:16

    Have watched most of Dempseys games at glasgow and DR must have been taking the proverbial when he said “we looked at him but concluded he was lacking in physicality”. They guy is a machine, he’s still going ballistic during the game when he’s been subbed and sitting on the bench!!

    Cant wait to see him start and how he goes against Matera… 💥

  • Comment posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 15:16

    Unfortunate for Richie but Johnny is as good a replacement as we have. Not sure why Price starts again. A win is necessary and expected.

    • Reply posted by Gooney, today at 15:22

      Gooney replied:
      Yes, after the near miss last weekend I expect us to win and win well. The players will be hurting

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 15:08

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by status quorn, today at 15:11

      status quorn replied:
      It’s an article about rugby on the bbc sport rugby section , one assumes the significance would be self evident

  • Comment posted by Gooney, today at 14:56

    Would have liked to have seen White start, Price a touch off colour. Where is Ashman now, is he injured.

  • Comment posted by TWR1983, today at 14:54

    Would have been good to see the likes of White and Crosbie a start to mix things up a bit.

    • Reply posted by gavr12, today at 15:04

      gavr12 replied:
      How Price is still first choice scrum half is beyond me.

  • Comment posted by brycie1, today at 14:52

    Another changed team! fab!! no genuine consistency

    • Reply posted by TWR1983, today at 14:55

      TWR1983 replied:
      What are you on about? He's made two enforced changes due to injury (Watson) and suspension (R. Gray).

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 14:50

    Good call on Dempsey.
    Watson has been very ordinary since the Lions tour and was getting picked ahead of on form players.

    • Reply posted by Gooney, today at 14:58

      Gooney replied:
      Possibly, but Watson has years of credit in the bank. He's been our anchor, spirit and go forward man for many years now

