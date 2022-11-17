Close menu

Scotland v Argentina: Finn Russell in side, Jack Dempsey starts

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments16

Finn Russell (left) and Jack Dempsey have been named in the Scotland team to face Argentina
Finn Russell (left) and Jack Dempsey have been named in the Scotland team to face Argentina
Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v Argentina
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Finn Russell has been named in the Scotland side to face Argentina in the autumn Test at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Racing 92 fly-half's partner Emma is close to giving birth and the 30-year-old's involvement was in doubt.

Jack Dempsey replaces Hamish Watson, out with concussion, and will make his first start in one of two changes from the side that lost to New Zealand.

Lock Jonny Gray fills in for brother Richie after he was banned for dangerous play against the All Blacks.

Dempsey will pack down at the base of the scrum meaning usual number eight Matt Fagerson moves to blindside flanker and captain Jamie Ritchie across to the openside.

The former Australia back row, 28, has come off the bench in all of the Autumn Nations Series matches so far.

Russell was omitted from the original autumn Test squad but was drafted in after an injury to Adam Hastings and again starts instead of Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson.

His partner is due to give birth this week in Paris but coach Gregor Townsend has named him in the side to take on the Pumas in Scotland's final game of the year.

Townsend, who had previously voiced concerns about Russell's "form and consistency", has praised his attitude following his recall.

Prop Murphy Walker is in line for his second cap from the bench, having made his debut in the win against Fiji, with Jamie Bhatti and hooker George Turner providing the rest of the front row cover. Rory Sutherland has a knee injury.

Glen Young, who made his Scotland debut against the Pumas in July, comes onto the bench in place of Jonny Gray while back row Andy Christie is also named among the replacements.

Bath centre Cameron Redpath has replaced Mark Bennett as the outside back replacement.

Scotland have lost narrowly to Australia and New Zealand and beaten Fiji in their previous autumn Tests.

Argentina beat Scotland in a three-Test series in the summer, claiming a 2-1 victory in Santiago Del Estero with a dramatic last-minute try.

Scotland team to face Argentina

Hogg; Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, Brown, Z Fagerson, Gray, Gilchrist, M Fagerson, Ritchie (capt), Dempsey.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Walker, Young, Christie, White, Kinghorn, Redpath

More to follow.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by dodgyneeps, today at 15:17

    Shame R Gray not in the side but his younger brother not too shabby. Dempsey deserves a start - the Mish will be back. We have a few decent options on the bench that cover several positions in Kinghorn and Redpath too. Gie it laldie.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 15:16

    Have watched most of Dempseys games at glasgow and DR must have been taking the proverbial when he said “we looked at him but concluded he was lacking in physicality”. They guy is a machine, he’s still going ballistic during the game when he’s been subbed and sitting on the bench!!

    Cant wait to see him start and how he goes against Matera… 💥

  • Comment posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 15:16

    Unfortunate for Richie but Johnny is as good a replacement as we have. Not sure why Price starts again. A win is necessary and expected.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 15:08

    Can you explain the significance of this news.

    • Reply posted by status quorn, today at 15:11

      status quorn replied:
      It’s an article about rugby on the bbc sport rugby section , one assumes the significance would be self evident

  • Comment posted by Gooney, today at 14:56

    Would have liked to have seen White start, Price a touch off colour. Where is Ashman now, is he injured.

  • Comment posted by TWR1983, today at 14:54

    Would have been good to see the likes of White and Crosbie a start to mix things up a bit.

    • Reply posted by gavr12, today at 15:04

      gavr12 replied:
      How Price is still first choice scrum half is beyond me.

  • Comment posted by brycie1, today at 14:52

    Another changed team! fab!! no genuine consistency

    • Reply posted by TWR1983, today at 14:55

      TWR1983 replied:
      What are you on about? He's made two enforced changes due to injury (Watson) and suspension (R. Gray).

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 14:50

    Good call on Dempsey.
    Watson has been very ordinary since the Lions tour and was getting picked ahead of on form players.

    • Reply posted by Gooney, today at 14:58

      Gooney replied:
      Possibly, but Watson has years of credit in the bank. He's been our anchor, spirit and go forward man for many years now

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport