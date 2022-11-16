Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Johnny Sexton trained with Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday

Johnny Sexton has said that he will be fit for Ireland's Autumn Test against Australia in Dublin on Saturday.

Sexton had been a fitness doubt after picking up a dead leg in the win over South Africa and was not considered for last weekend's game against Fiji.

"It's good to go. It feels good and I'm ready," said the Ireland fly-half, 37.

Ireland's fly-half resources are severely depleted with Joey Carbery, who started against Fiji, and Ciaran Frawley both ruled out.

Sexton's Leinster team-mate Ross Byrne was called into the squad as cover on Tuesday with Munster's Jack Crowley, the other Ireland number 10 option, having made his debut off the bench against Fiji last weekend.

