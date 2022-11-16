Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Barton kicked three conversions and a penalty in Gloucester's Premiership Cup win at Bath

Emerging Gloucester fly-half George Barton has signed a contract extension with the Premiership club.

The 22-year-old joined the club's academy in 2014 and made his first-team debut in 2019.

Barton has played 15 senior games so far, including two this season.

"He's already an extremely important part of the squad," said Gloucester chief operating officer Alex Brown. "But he's still got a massive amount of potential and that really excites us."