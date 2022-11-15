Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Richie Gray (centre) had retained his place for a second game running

Scotland assistant Pieter de Villiers is "confident" Richie Gray will escape sanction after being cited for foul play in Sunday's loss to New Zealand.

The 33-year lock has been accused of breaching Law 9.20(a), which states that a player must not charge into a ruck or maul.

He will attend an independent disciplinary hearing via video conference on Wednesday.

"There was absolutely no malicious intention," De Villiers said.

"So we've got a confidence that the process will go well. Obviously it is not in our hands, but Richie has always been a brilliant example in terms of discipline."

The hearing will determine whether Gray will be available to face Argentina in Scotland's fourth and final autumn Test at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday and Saracens' Callum Hunter-Hill is a possible replacement after being called into the squad on Monday.

Gray made his first Scotland start in five years against Fiji earlier this month and then continued his international renaissance by retaining his place for the visit of the All Blacks on Sunday.

De Villiers has been impressed with the Glasgow Warriors 33-year-old's contribution.

"His leadership and his experience set-piece-wise has been massive for us and his work outside set-piece as well is really good," he said. "He has brought a lot to the table for us and it's been great to see him in such good form."

Finn Russell's partner is due to give birth imminently, but De Villiers explained that Scotland "are planning as if" the Racing 92 fly-half will be available for the Argentina game.

"Still no news with regard to baby, so Finn is still with us," he said. "We'll manage things as they appear."

Sale hooker Ewan Ashman, who has "a slight shoulder niggle", is Scotland's only injury concern.

Scotland are familiar with Argentina after narrowly losing a three-Test series against the Pumas in July, when the visitors blew a 15-point lead in the closing stages of the decisive Test.

"Both teams know each other well," De Villiers added. "It was quite a physical affair against Argentina, they normally play that way, so we know we will have to do well in that area."