Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Georgia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales have suffered a double blow before the Tests against Georgia and Australia, with flanker Dan Lydiate and lock Will Rowlands ruled out by injury.

Ospreys' Lydiate damaged an arm and Dragons' Rowlands hurt a shoulder in last weekend's win against Argentina.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has called up two uncapped locks, Exeter's Dafydd Jenkins, 19, and Ospreys' Rhys Davies, 24, into their squad.

But Pivac has not brought in a direct back-row replacement for Lydiate.

Wales face Georgia in Cardiff on Saturday, having bounced back from defeat by New Zealand to beat the Pumas.

They will then host Australia on 26 November - a game scheduled outside the agreed global Test period, which means England-based players will not be available.

That gives Jenkins one chance to earn a debut cap, against Georgia, before returning to Exeter with club-mate Christ Tshiunza.

With Lydiate ruled out, Jac Morgan, his impressive first-half replacement against Argentina, will be in contention to start against Georgia.

Tshiunza will also be in that mix while Leicester open-side Tommy Reffell was absent last weekend after suffering a rib injury against the All Blacks.

Uncapped Scarlet Josh Macleod is also a back row contender for Wales' two remaining November games.

With Rowlands ruled out, Pivac could recall veteran Alun Wyn Jones or give Dragons' Ben Carter a start against Georgia alongside Jones' fellow Osprey Adam Beard.

Tshiunza - who can play back and second row - is also a contender in the front five, along with new faces Jenkins and Davies.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit was happy to fill in at full-back against the Pumas with Leigh Halfpenny sidelined by a hamstring problem and Liam Williams earlier ruled out of the series.