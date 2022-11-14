Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Callum Hunter-Hill (left) is a regular in Saracens' match-day squads

Uncapped Saracens lock Callum Hunter-Hill has been called up by Scotland after injuries ruled out Hamish Watson and Rory Sutherland.

Edinburgh flanker Watson will miss Saturday's visit by Argentina after going off concussed in the weekend defeat at home to New Zealand.

Ulster loose-head prop Sutherland has also returned to his club to recover from a knee injury.

Hunter-Hill has previously played for Scotland's under-18s and under-20s.

The 25-year-old played for Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh, and had loan spells with London Scottish and Newcastle Falcons, before joining Saracens in 2019.

After narrow defeats by Australia and the All Blacks either side of a win over Fiji, Scotland take on the Argentines in the final match of their autumn series of internationals at Murrayfield Stadium.