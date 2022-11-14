Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Andy Farrell (right) celebrates Ireland's recent win over world champions South Africa with Johnny Sexton

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has been nominated for World Rugby's coach of the year award after seeing his team rise to become world number one.

Farrell, who masterminded Ireland's stunning Test series triumph against New Zealand in July, is among four contenders for the honour.

He is joined by France coach Fabien Galthie, England women's head coach Simon Middleton and New Zealand women's supremo Wayne Smith.

The winner will be revealed on Sunday.

England women won 30 successive Tests under Middleton's direction, although that run ended in a World Cup final defeat against New Zealand on Saturday.

Galthie, meanwhile, oversaw France's first Six Nations Grand Slam since 2010 earlier this year.

Henry Arundell's impressive arrival on the international stage with England has seen him nominated for World Rugby men's breakthrough player of the year award.

The London Irish back scored a try just six minutes into his Test debut when England faced Australia during their summer tour.

Ireland wing Mack Hansen and hooker Dan Sheehan have also been nominated, together with exciting Italy back Ange Capuozzo.

In the women's breakthrough category, England prop Maud Muir is among the contenders.

Muir featured in all 13 of England's games this year, including a late substitute appearance during the World Cup final in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Ireland prop Linda Djougang is among those nominated for the Women's try of the year for a superb team score against Wales.

The World Rugby awards ceremony takes place in Monaco.