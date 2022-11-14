Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby's first Judgement Day double-header took place in 2013

Wales' regional rugby 'Judgement Day' will return to the Principality Stadium with back-to-back derbies taking place on Saturday, 22 April, 2023.

Ospreys will face Cardiff Rugby (15:00 BST) before Dragons take on Scarlets (17:15 BST).

It will be the final weekend of the United Rugby Championship's (URC) regular season.

Judgement day fixtures were last played as a double-header on the same day at the Principality Stadium in 2019.

In 2020, the games were played over two days at Rodney Parade as a result of Covid-19.

The Cardiff-Ospreys game will be shown live on BBC Wales, while the Scarlet-Dragons fixture will be on S4C.

Judgement Day counts as a home fixture for Ospreys and Dragons, so season-ticket holders will get free entry.

"It is with a huge amount of excitement and expectation that we welcome Judgement Day back to Principality Stadium, our (pre-Covid) annual celebration of all that is good about the United Rugby Championship and professional rugby in Wales," said Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips.