Welsh regional rugby's Judgement Day to return at Principality Stadium
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales' regional rugby 'Judgement Day' will return to the Principality Stadium with back-to-back derbies taking place on Saturday, 22 April, 2023.
Ospreys will face Cardiff Rugby (15:00 BST) before Dragons take on Scarlets (17:15 BST).
It will be the final weekend of the United Rugby Championship's (URC) regular season.
Judgement day fixtures were last played as a double-header on the same day at the Principality Stadium in 2019.
In 2020, the games were played over two days at Rodney Parade as a result of Covid-19.
The Cardiff-Ospreys game will be shown live on BBC Wales, while the Scarlet-Dragons fixture will be on S4C.
Judgement Day counts as a home fixture for Ospreys and Dragons, so season-ticket holders will get free entry.
"It is with a huge amount of excitement and expectation that we welcome Judgement Day back to Principality Stadium, our (pre-Covid) annual celebration of all that is good about the United Rugby Championship and professional rugby in Wales," said Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips.