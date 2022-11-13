Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 10-13 November
Indigo Premiership Group
Llanelli 21 - 54 Llandovery
Carmarthen Quins 17 - 34 Newport
Pontypridd 18 - 24 Merthyr
Swansea 19 - 47 RGC
Bridgend 16 - 43 Cardiff
Admiral National Championship
Cross Keys 50 - 7 Bedwas
Maesteg Quins 21 - 17 Beddau
Neath 60 - 17 Cardiff Met
Pontypool 39 - 27 Bargoed
Tata Steel 7 - 57 Ystrad Rhondda
Trebanos 16 - 11 Glamorgan Wanderers
Ystalyfera 21 - 19 Narberth
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Dowlais 43 - 3 Risca
Monmouth 24 - 35 Brynmawr
Newbridge 52 - 0 Penallta
Pontypool United 5 - 32 Bedlinog
Division 1 East Central
Cambrian Welfare 21 - 10 Porth Harlequins
Mountain Ash 32 - 10 St Peters
Rhiwbina P - P Barry
Rhydyfelin P - P Rumney
Treorchy 19 - 17 St Josephs
Ynysybwl 31 - 38 Dinas Powys
Division 1 North
Bala P - P Pwllheli
Bethesda 7 - 30 Nant Conwy
COBRA 32 - 9 Dinbych
Dolgellau P - P Llandudno
Ruthin 16 - 12 Caernarfon
Division 1 West Central
Ammanford 32 - 12 Bonymaen
Birchgrove 15 - 24 Bridgend Athletic
Brynamman 0 - 46 Dunvant
Tondu P - P Skewen
Waunarlwydd 20 - 13 Glynneath
Division 1 West
Felinfoel P - P Newcastle Emlyn
Gowerton 19 - 37 Gorseinon
Llangennech P - P Crymych
Pembroke 19 - 73 Aberystwyth
Whitland 17 - 34 Llanelli Wanderers
Yr Hendy 36 - 34 Penclawdd
Division 2 East
Abergavenny 76 - 3 Oakdale
Blackwood 22 - 14 Cwmbran
Pill Harriers P - P Croesyceiliog
Talywain P - P Caerleon
Ynysddu P - P Caldicot
Division 2 East Central
Aberdare 38 - 0 Treharris
Caerphilly P - P Gilfach Goch
Cowbridge P - P Abercwmboi
Llanishen 39 - 34 Llantrisant
Llantwit Fardre 14 - 24 Abercynon
Taffs Well P - P Cilfynydd
Division 2 North
Abergele 7 - 59 Wrexham
Bangor 45 - 12 Welshpool
Colwyn Bay P - P Shotton Steel
Newtown 28 - 29 Mold
Division 2 West Central
Bridgend Sports 35 - 41 Resolven
Heol y Cyw 10 - 31 Porthcawl
Morriston 20 - 3 Aberavon Quins
Pencoed 18 - 29 Maesteg Celtic
Ystradgynlais 12 - 34 Builth Wells
Division 2 West
Carmarthen Athletic 6 - 13 Fishguard
Kidwelly 30 - 13 Burry Port
Mumbles 24 - 20 Loughor
Nantgaredig 23 - 27 Pontarddulais
Pontyberem 11 - 13 Tycroes
Tenby United 16 - 0 Milford Haven
Division 3 East
Abercarn 15 - 12 Usk
Garndiffaith 34 - 14 Machen
Llanhilleth 20 - 30 Blaina
Rhymney 27 - 5 Tredegar Ironsides
RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Abertillery B G
Division 3 East Central
CR Cymry Caerdydd 20 - 5 Canton
Fairwater 0 - 18 Pentyrch
Old Illtydians P - P Llanharan
Penygraig 26 - 0 Tylorstown
Pontyclun 6 - 43 Penarth
St Albans 36 - 14 Cardiff Quins
Division 3 North East
Bala II P - P Llanidloes
COBRA II P - P Mold II
Machynlleth P - P Ruthin II
Rhosllanerchrugog 46 - 19 Flint
Wrexham II P - P Dinbych II
Division 3 North West
Caernarfon II P - P Llandudno II
Menai Bridge 15 - 11 Llangefni II
Pwllheli II 0 - 14 Porthmadog
Rhyl & District II P - P Holyhead
Division 3 West Central
Baglan P - P Nantymoel
Cwmgors P - P Bryncoch
Cwmllynfell P - P Vardre
Swansea Uplands 18 - 19 Abercrave
Taibach 3 - 38 Aberavon Green Stars
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron 95 - 0 Llangwm
Cardigan 26 - 5 Llanybydder
Laugharne 6 - 10 St Clears
Pembroke Dock Quins 3 - 21 Haverfordwest
St Davids 3 - 73 Lampeter Town
Tregaron 5 - 65 Neyland
Division 3 West B
Amman United 43 - 0 Llandybie
Betws P - P Cefneithin
Furnace United 16 - 11 New Dock Stars
Llandeilo 20 - 7 Bynea
Penygroes 17 - 14 Llangadog
Trimsaran P - P Tumble
Division 4 East
Fleur De Lys 22 - 16 Newport Saracens
Hafodyrynys 26 - 21 Trinant
Nantyglo P - P New Panteg
New Tredegar 8 - 17 Bedwellty
St Julians HSOB 24 - 8 Blackwood Stars
Whitehead 10 - 15 Chepstow
Division 4 East Central
Cefn Coed 5 - 29 Wattstown
Gwernyfed 19 - 8 Llandaff North
Llantwit Major 11 - 20 Treherbert
Old Penarthians P - P Caerau Ely
Tonyrefail 20 - 19 Llandaff
Division 4 West Central
Bryncethin P - P Cefn Cribwr
Crynant 10 - 21 Neath Athletic
Glais 27 - 5 Pontrhydyfen
Glyncorrwg P - P Briton Ferry
Penlan P - P Alltwen
Division 5 East
Beaufort 7 - 53 Crumlin
Hollybush P - P Pontllanfraith
Division 5 East Central
Brackla P - P Cardiff Internationals
Llandrindod Wells 0 - 38 Ferndale
Ogmore Vale P - P Tref y Clawdd
Pontycymmer P - P Hirwaun
Whitchurch 0 - 45 Cardiff Saracens
Division 5 West Central
Cwmtwrch 40 - 21 Cwmgwrach
Pantyffynnon P - P Fall Bay
Penybanc 12 - 66 Tonna
Pontardawe P - P Banwen
Pontyates 9 - 21 South Gower
Seven Sisters P - P Rhigos
Division 6 East
Forgeside P - P Hartridge
Magor P - P Cwmcarn United
Old Tyleryan P - P Girling
West Mon P - P Trefil
Admiral Ladies National Leagues
Premier Division
Bonymaen P - P Nelson
Caernarfon P - P Llandaff North
Deri P - P COBRA
Championship
Burry Port 41 - 10 Whitland
Pencoed 10 - 80 Lampeter Town
Seven Sisters 31 - 5 Gwernyfed
East Wales
Blaina 17 - 5 Cilfynydd Porth
Old Penarthians 12 - 5 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Whitchurch 0 - 27 Taffs Well
North Wales
Abergele P - P Rhyl & District
Wrexham P - P Llangefni
West Wales
Haverfordwest 99 - 0 West Swansea Hawks
Tondu P - P Pembroke