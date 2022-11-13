Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 10-13 November

Indigo Premiership Group

Llanelli 21 - 54 Llandovery

Carmarthen Quins 17 - 34 Newport

Pontypridd 18 - 24 Merthyr

Swansea 19 - 47 RGC

Bridgend 16 - 43 Cardiff

Admiral National Championship

Cross Keys 50 - 7 Bedwas

Maesteg Quins 21 - 17 Beddau

Neath 60 - 17 Cardiff Met

Pontypool 39 - 27 Bargoed

Tata Steel 7 - 57 Ystrad Rhondda

Trebanos 16 - 11 Glamorgan Wanderers

Ystalyfera 21 - 19 Narberth

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Dowlais 43 - 3 Risca

Monmouth 24 - 35 Brynmawr

Newbridge 52 - 0 Penallta

Pontypool United 5 - 32 Bedlinog

Division 1 East Central

Cambrian Welfare 21 - 10 Porth Harlequins

Mountain Ash 32 - 10 St Peters

Rhiwbina P - P Barry

Rhydyfelin P - P Rumney

Treorchy 19 - 17 St Josephs

Ynysybwl 31 - 38 Dinas Powys

Division 1 North

Bala P - P Pwllheli

Bethesda 7 - 30 Nant Conwy

COBRA 32 - 9 Dinbych

Dolgellau P - P Llandudno

Ruthin 16 - 12 Caernarfon

Division 1 West Central

Ammanford 32 - 12 Bonymaen

Birchgrove 15 - 24 Bridgend Athletic

Brynamman 0 - 46 Dunvant

Tondu P - P Skewen

Waunarlwydd 20 - 13 Glynneath

Division 1 West

Felinfoel P - P Newcastle Emlyn

Gowerton 19 - 37 Gorseinon

Llangennech P - P Crymych

Pembroke 19 - 73 Aberystwyth

Whitland 17 - 34 Llanelli Wanderers

Yr Hendy 36 - 34 Penclawdd

Division 2 East

Abergavenny 76 - 3 Oakdale

Blackwood 22 - 14 Cwmbran

Pill Harriers P - P Croesyceiliog

Talywain P - P Caerleon

Ynysddu P - P Caldicot

Division 2 East Central

Aberdare 38 - 0 Treharris

Caerphilly P - P Gilfach Goch

Cowbridge P - P Abercwmboi

Llanishen 39 - 34 Llantrisant

Llantwit Fardre 14 - 24 Abercynon

Taffs Well P - P Cilfynydd

Division 2 North

Abergele 7 - 59 Wrexham

Bangor 45 - 12 Welshpool

Colwyn Bay P - P Shotton Steel

Newtown 28 - 29 Mold

Division 2 West Central

Bridgend Sports 35 - 41 Resolven

Heol y Cyw 10 - 31 Porthcawl

Morriston 20 - 3 Aberavon Quins

Pencoed 18 - 29 Maesteg Celtic

Ystradgynlais 12 - 34 Builth Wells

Division 2 West

Carmarthen Athletic 6 - 13 Fishguard

Kidwelly 30 - 13 Burry Port

Mumbles 24 - 20 Loughor

Nantgaredig 23 - 27 Pontarddulais

Pontyberem 11 - 13 Tycroes

Tenby United 16 - 0 Milford Haven

Division 3 East

Abercarn 15 - 12 Usk

Garndiffaith 34 - 14 Machen

Llanhilleth 20 - 30 Blaina

Rhymney 27 - 5 Tredegar Ironsides

RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Abertillery B G

Division 3 East Central

CR Cymry Caerdydd 20 - 5 Canton

Fairwater 0 - 18 Pentyrch

Old Illtydians P - P Llanharan

Penygraig 26 - 0 Tylorstown

Pontyclun 6 - 43 Penarth

St Albans 36 - 14 Cardiff Quins

Division 3 North East

Bala II P - P Llanidloes

COBRA II P - P Mold II

Machynlleth P - P Ruthin II

Rhosllanerchrugog 46 - 19 Flint

Wrexham II P - P Dinbych II

Division 3 North West

Caernarfon II P - P Llandudno II

Menai Bridge 15 - 11 Llangefni II

Pwllheli II 0 - 14 Porthmadog

Rhyl & District II P - P Holyhead

Division 3 West Central

Baglan P - P Nantymoel

Cwmgors P - P Bryncoch

Cwmllynfell P - P Vardre

Swansea Uplands 18 - 19 Abercrave

Taibach 3 - 38 Aberavon Green Stars

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron 95 - 0 Llangwm

Cardigan 26 - 5 Llanybydder

Laugharne 6 - 10 St Clears

Pembroke Dock Quins 3 - 21 Haverfordwest

St Davids 3 - 73 Lampeter Town

Tregaron 5 - 65 Neyland

Division 3 West B

Amman United 43 - 0 Llandybie

Betws P - P Cefneithin

Furnace United 16 - 11 New Dock Stars

Llandeilo 20 - 7 Bynea

Penygroes 17 - 14 Llangadog

Trimsaran P - P Tumble

Division 4 East

Fleur De Lys 22 - 16 Newport Saracens

Hafodyrynys 26 - 21 Trinant

Nantyglo P - P New Panteg

New Tredegar 8 - 17 Bedwellty

St Julians HSOB 24 - 8 Blackwood Stars

Whitehead 10 - 15 Chepstow

Division 4 East Central

Cefn Coed 5 - 29 Wattstown

Gwernyfed 19 - 8 Llandaff North

Llantwit Major 11 - 20 Treherbert

Old Penarthians P - P Caerau Ely

Tonyrefail 20 - 19 Llandaff

Division 4 West Central

Bryncethin P - P Cefn Cribwr

Crynant 10 - 21 Neath Athletic

Glais 27 - 5 Pontrhydyfen

Glyncorrwg P - P Briton Ferry

Penlan P - P Alltwen

Division 5 East

Beaufort 7 - 53 Crumlin

Hollybush P - P Pontllanfraith

Division 5 East Central

Brackla P - P Cardiff Internationals

Llandrindod Wells 0 - 38 Ferndale

Ogmore Vale P - P Tref y Clawdd

Pontycymmer P - P Hirwaun

Whitchurch 0 - 45 Cardiff Saracens

Division 5 West Central

Cwmtwrch 40 - 21 Cwmgwrach

Pantyffynnon P - P Fall Bay

Penybanc 12 - 66 Tonna

Pontardawe P - P Banwen

Pontyates 9 - 21 South Gower

Seven Sisters P - P Rhigos

Division 6 East

Forgeside P - P Hartridge

Magor P - P Cwmcarn United

Old Tyleryan P - P Girling

West Mon P - P Trefil

Admiral Ladies National Leagues

Premier Division

Bonymaen P - P Nelson

Caernarfon P - P Llandaff North

Deri P - P COBRA

Championship

Burry Port 41 - 10 Whitland

Pencoed 10 - 80 Lampeter Town

Seven Sisters 31 - 5 Gwernyfed

East Wales

Blaina 17 - 5 Cilfynydd Porth

Old Penarthians 12 - 5 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Whitchurch 0 - 27 Taffs Well

North Wales

Abergele P - P Rhyl & District

Wrexham P - P Llangefni

West Wales

Haverfordwest 99 - 0 West Swansea Hawks

Tondu P - P Pembroke

