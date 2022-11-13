Close menu

Scotland 23-31 New Zealand: Scots push All Blacks close but miss out on first win

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland at Murrayfield

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments65

Darcy Graham
Darcy Graham's first-half try roused Murrayfield amid hopes of a maiden win over the All Blacks
Autumn Nations Series
Scotland (17) 23
Tries: Penalty try, Graham Con: Russell Pens: Russell 3
New Zealand (14) 31
Tries: Taukei'aho, Telea 2, S Barrett Cons: J Barrett 4 Pen: J Barrett

Scotland failed to end a 117-year wait for a first ever win against New Zealand as the beleaguered All Blacks fought back to win a thriller at Murrayfield.

The tourists raced into a 14-0 lead after just seven minutes thanks to tries from Samisoni Taukei'aho and debutant Mark Telea.

But Scotland were level a mere seven minutes later when Stuart Hogg was taken out for a penalty try and Darcy Graham intercepted and raced in at the corner.

The returning Finn Russell added three penalties as Scotland made it 23 unanswered points, but they were made to rue some missed opportunities, and Jack Dempsey's sin-binning in the final quarter.

The All Blacks - who had been on the back foot for so much of the game - took full advantage as Scott Barrett crashed over and brother Jordie converted to give them the lead again, before Telea added his second to seal victory with five minutes left.

The last time the All Blacks were in Edinburgh in 2017, only a Beauden Barrett try-saver on Hogg stopped a potentially historic victory, as the tourists held on for a five-point win.

Then, as now, the Scotland players and fans were inspired by the presence of Doddie Weir. The legendary lock presented the match ball five years after launching his foundation, which has raised millions for motor neurone disease research.

But even with that powerful emotional lever to reach for, few had any hope of a repeat of 2017's close game, never mind a first ever win over New Zealand. Even this imperfect version of them.

And any at Murrayfield who did have hope might have thought of heading for the pub when Taukei'aho crashed over with the visitors' first attack and Telea pounced on a cross-field trick for a debut score to make it 14-0 after seven minutes.

But Scotland found whatever it is they misplaced at the end of 2021. Townsend's team re-discovered some intensity, accuracy, and inspiration.

Hogg, back to his best, broke the line and kicked through, forcing Anton Lienert-Brown to take him out to prevent a try. Off the centre went to the bin, and Scotland had seven points.

It was soon 14 when Graham picked off David Havili's slack pass and sensationally scooted past two black shirts.

Russell, the main protagonist having been parachuted straight in at fly-half after not being picked for the original squad, added a penalty to his conversion to give the Scots a 17-14 lead at the break.

It could have been more, too. Graham flew in at the corner but had a foot in touch, Jamie Ritchie was done for a double movement over the line, and Duhan van der Merwe was stopped just short.

When play resumed, the ordinary looking All Blacks strayed offside and the nerveless Russell made the lead six. Was the unthinkable unfolding?

Hogg went inches away from a try, and then a scrum penalty allowed Russell to extend the gap to nine points, and Scotland's 23rd without reply.

Murrayfield swelled with belief. By this stage New Zealand were in double figures for penalties conceded, their aura fading fast.

Jordie Barrett's penalty made it a six-point game again as the tourists stopped the flow of Scottish points with 18 minutes left.

Then came the turning point. Dempsey was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on as he raced off the line to thwart an All Blacks surge, and from the resulting scrum the visitors pounced.

Scott Barrett burrowed over from close range, and brother Jordie converted to put New Zealand back in front by a single point.

At that stage, there was an inevitability about the outcome. And sure enough, the All Blacks made the victory safe.

Relentless pressure released Telea out wide to thud over the whitewash in the corner and just about ground the ball, and Barrett nailed the touchline conversion to rub salt into Scotland's wounds.

That's win number 32 against the Scots for New Zealand, but boy they were given a scare.

Line-ups

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, Brown, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Watson, M Fagerson

Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Nel, J Gray, Dempsey, White, Kinghorn, Bennett.

New Zealand: J Barrett; Telea, Lienert-Brown, Havili, Clarke; B Barrett, Christie; De Groot, Taukei'aho, Laulala, Whitelock (capt), S Barrett, A Ioane, Papali'i, Savea

Replacements: Taylor, Bower, Newell, Vaa'i, Frizell, Perenara, Perofeta, R Ioane.

Comments

Join the conversation

68 comments

  • Comment posted by David, today at 16:55

    It seems rather unfair that to play for Scotland, you have to be born outside of Scotland.

  • Comment posted by Dammit im maD, today at 16:55

  • Comment posted by Neolithic, today at 16:55

    English Trolls out in force I see!!

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 16:55

    A master stroke by Townsend bringing Russell back in. Nearly paid off till the Scots lost their bottle. Embarrassingly poor show.

  • Comment posted by ournige1992, today at 16:54

    No great surprise, even glancing at the score at 23-14, never convinced it was going to end any other way. A lifetime of near misses and gubbings from NZ down the years since I was a boy, it’s a mentality thing. Ireland have got there, Scotland need to find what they have to get this monkey off their back. The whole gallant losers thing is a very very tired cliche now.

  • Comment posted by DavidM, today at 16:54

    Scotland will never progress if their sole intent is to beat England. Ditch the anti English anthem for starters - you were playing NZ today! Their haka is aimed at every team they play and despite being a tiny country - beat everyone nearly always!

  • Comment posted by alive555, today at 16:54

    Scotland were the better team for 60mins. 20 mins short of actually winning....

  • Comment posted by The Truth, today at 16:54

    The officials as usual tried every which way to favour New Zealand. Scotland were hard done by.

    • Reply posted by arsenal13, today at 16:56

      He had a dreadful last 20mins

  • Comment posted by Henrys Ford, today at 16:53

    Close but no cigar. Lessons learned
    1. If even NZ with all their playing resources cannot make wholesale changes without losing continuity, then lesser teams should not even consider it.
    2. Scotland are, at best, standing still, and are not making progress.
    3. Finn Russell is not the messiah, even if he’s not a very naughty boy.

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 16:53

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 16:53

    Same old, same old.

    Butchering a gilt edged chance to put one over on the ABs.

  • Comment posted by Crasie, today at 16:52

    "That's win number 32 against the Scots for New Zealand". Too difficult to be accurate? 32 matches with 30 wins for NZ and 2 draws.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:52

    Finn Russell answered his critics today including me. Just a pity Scotland faded towards the end. I am sure the resident expert will be on here later correcting us all and telling us we know nothing about rugby with his usual drivel of hey ho, lol and calling us youngsters new to rugby.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:55

      SD replied:
      Well the first correction is you have stated several times it was 31 attempts. Wrong, it's 32.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 16:51

    As a neutral I knew that would happen the minute Adam Hastings got injured, Russell ain't good enough to tie his boots these days. Also why did they stop passing to Chris Harris, when that happened NZ took advantage

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 16:50

    Hogg gave New Zealand 14-0 start with two pathetic attempts at tackles and then in the final few minutes fumbles a high ball to give New Zealand the match. How much longer do we have to put up with this prima donna? And somebody tell him to stop playing with his hair!

    • Reply posted by arsenal13, today at 16:53

      arsenal13 replied:
      Agree then he fumbled twice in 2nd half

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:49

    Unlucky. That was Scotland best ever chance of beating NZ.
    Never seen so many pens conceded and missed tackles by them but their subs made the difference.
    Fair play, Scotland gave them a game though.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 16:49

    The All Blacks saving their 1st XV for England i see.

  • Comment posted by Mr Fair, today at 16:48

    W P Nell ? Why ?

  • Comment posted by jimjam, today at 16:48

    Brahahahahahahaha- on the day England's so called bottlers win the cricket World Cup (again!!) Scotland bottle the chance of a 1st ever victory over the all blacks

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 16:48

    Scotland bottlers. Not even NZ first choice XV. Boot these jokers out of the 6N man.

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 16:52

      paul replied:
