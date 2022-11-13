Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales coach Wayne Pivac congratulates his side after their win over Argentina

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Georgia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT

It was not perfect. Wales head coach Wayne Pivac admitted as much afterwards.

Sometimes, though, it is a result that is sorely needed. Wales' meeting with Argentina was one of those games.

A week after being destroyed 55-23 by New Zealand in Cardiff, when they conceded eight tries, Wales responded with an improved display built on physicality and organisation to claim a 20-13 win.

Victory came against a Pumas side who had claimed the scalps of Scotland, New Zealand, Australia and England in the second half of this year, with a 30-29 success at Twickenham coming six days before their trip to Wales.

But Argentina never reached the heady heights at the Principality Stadium as they found themselves stifled by Wales.

Wales' third win in 10 games in 2022 took Pivac's overall record to 13 victories, 18 defeats and a draw since replacing Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup.

Pride restored, defiant defence

Argentina were kept at bay by a red defensive wall as Michael Cheika's men endured an evening to forget.

After being humbled by the All Blacks in the physicality stakes, Wales' forwards had their pride dented and power game questioned.

Pivac had cited lack of preparation time for the New Zealand match and argued his players improved the longer they spent in Wales camp.

He had labelled aspects of the opening autumn performance unacceptable and not up to Test match standard and challenged his players to address their failings.

Wales managed that with a determined defensive effort which saw them concede only one late try, while they produced a more formidable front-five display than the previous week's effort.

Hooker Ken Owens, 35, continued to defy his age on his international return, with 16 more tackles.

Props Gareth Thomas, who became a father three days before the match, and Dillon Lewis were prominent in the loose, while lock Adam Beard secured a crucial second-half turnover.

"The great thing about this squad, in the last 10 years or so, is the character it shows," said captain Justin Tipuric.

"We knew we would have stick together after last week's performance, and rightly so.

"That is not what we are about, especially the way we got beaten, so to come out swinging against such a good, physical Argentina side is something we are proud about."

Fantastic Faletau, terrific Tipuric

Taulupe Faletau in possession with Justin Tipuric in close support

For all the talk about Wales' back-row resources, it is Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau who continually stand out. Again they starred for Wales, proving pivotal to the victory.

Faletau was named player of the match as he celebrated his 32nd birthday with a try.

He was again outstanding, but right now that is like saying water is wet.

Faletau's work-rate was phenomenal, whether in attack - where he remains Wales' main ball-carrying forward threat - or in defence, with his sheer number of tackles and desire to track back and battle.

He even finished the game at lock following a late shoulder injury to Will Rowlands, with Beard having already been replaced.

Captain Tipuric was back in his familiar number seven role after playing blind-side against the All Blacks. It just looked right.

In the first half he was a willing ball-carrier, in the second he was at the heart of Wales' defensive effort as he topped the tackle chart with 18.

The pair had started in a back row alongside Dan Lydiate, who was playing following the death of his father John.

When Lydiate was forced off in the first half, Jac Morgan joined the resistance with 16 tackles in less than than an hour on the field.

Centre ground

George North has played 107 internationals for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

George North is now an established international centre. After a stellar career as a powerful try-scoring wing, the British and Irish Lion has been converted into a Test 13.

Having been used at centre during the 2021 Six Nations success, North has now cemented the new role having returned to action following a serious knee injury.

There have been glimpses of the attacking threat he poses but against Argentina, it was North's defensive skills that impressed as he stopped opposition runners in their tracks and marshalled Wales' system.

North has started the last five Tests alongside Nick Tompkins and Wales seem to have settled on a consistent midfield partnership.

Tompkins has impressed in the opening two autumn internationals, although the Saracens centre found himself hauled off early in both games to accommodate Owen Watkin.

Problem positions solved?

Wales have been looking for alternative full-back options to Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny for a long time.

Perhaps Louis Rees-Zammit is an answer. There were eyebrows raised when the Gloucester wing was handed the Wales number 15 jersey against the Pumas, but he looked comfortable in his new role.

He attacked strongly, with 86 metres from eight carries, and kicked with purpose, although he had little chance to express himself in the second half.

There was enough evidence to show Rees-Zammit and wing Rio Dyer possess a counter-attacking threat of power and pace to trouble opposition sides.

Tomos Williams has now scored 10 tries for Wales

Scrum-half is another role that has been up for grabs during the Pivac era.

Tomos Williams is now showing signs he will be the regular number nine leading up to the World Cup in France next year.

Williams' quest to demonstrate he is the undisputed first choice has been hampered by injuries during the last couple of years, but he has been prominent against New Zealand and Argentina and his opportunist try against the Pumas proved crucial.

Room for improvement

Pivac and Tipuric both acknowledged the performance was not perfect, which is important to recognise against an Argentina side that failed to reach the heights of previous 2022 successes.

Wales demonstrated courage and character in abundance but questions remain over their attacking effectiveness.

Saturday night did not provide epic entertainment, with a crowd of close to 60,000 creating their own fun in the second half with an extended Mexican wave and an impromptu light show via mobile phones.

The two Welsh tries originated from a driving maul and an opportunist charge-down.

Wales showed more glimpses of incisive ball-carrying options in the first half through midfield bursts from North and Tompkins plus Tipuric and Faletau, but that dried up after the interval.

Dan Lydiate: Wales flanker faced Argentina in honour of his late father

Discipline was again an issue, with a string of penalties conceded in the opening quarter which allowed Argentina to build a 6-0 lead before Wales' revival.

There was a needless second-half yellow card for Rowlands and more clinical sides than Argentina would have capitalised.

Rowlands also provided a major injury scare when he was forced to leave the field with a shoulder problem.

His participation, along with Lydiate's, for the rest of the autumn campaign is in doubt, with games against World Cup pool opponents Georgia and Australia to come.

Tinker time?

Georgia next Saturday would normally provide the opportunity for mass changes, especially given the that the Eastern Europeans will arrive in Cardiff having lost at home to Samoa.

Wales have uncapped players like Dane Blacker, Josh Macleod and Joe Hawkins in their squad.

Others like Bradley Roberts have yet to feature in the campaign, while Alun Wyn Jones and Tomas Francis were not involved against Argentina.

Wales will lose England-based players Tompkins, Rees-Zammit, Christ Tshiunza, Tommy Reffell and Sam Wainwright for the Australia game because the match is played outside World Rugby's international window and they must therefore return to their clubs.

Pivac insisted there will be minimal alterations as he knows three wins from four autumn games would help salvage the campaign, following the opening hammering against New Zealand.

So continuity and consistency appears to be the message for selection against Georgia.