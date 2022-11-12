Close menu

England 52-13 Japan: Hosts score seven tries to win with ease

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Guy Porter
Porter's two tries were the first of his international career
Autumn Nations Series
England (24) 52
Tries: Steward, Smith 2, Porter 2, Genge, penalty Cons: Farrell 6 Pen: Farrell
Japan (6) 13
Tries: Saito Con: Lee Pen: Yamasawa 2

A much-improved England ran in seven tries to overwhelm Japan at Twickenham and get their autumn campaign back on track.

Full-back Freddie Steward burst through on 12 minutes before helping set up Marcus Smith for his team's second try.

Guy Porter went over in the final play of the first half, before Ellis Genge bulldozed through after the break.

Porter snaffled his second from Owen Farrell's kick, before a penalty try and Smith topped up England's lead.

Japan's only try came through replacement scrum-half Naoto Saito as the Brave Blossoms failed to push England as hard as they did New Zealand and France earlier this year.

England know their autumn will only get harder, with New Zealand and South Africa next on the fixture list.

But the competent, emphatic way they put the result beyond doubt - on a day that Italy upset Australia - will inject confidence and belief into their preparations.

England find their rhythm

Freddie Steward
Steward's try started England's stroll towards victory

England had vowed to be better prepared, and more prepared to chance their arm after a surprise defeat by Argentina last weekend.

A sense of urgency and ambition was soon evident as Smith threw a mis-pass over the top for Jonny May to break the line early on.

Their sharper focus and keener cutting edge came good in the 12th minute as the combination of Smith and Farrell outflanked Japan's rush defence and fed Steward on a clever, carving line.

Wing Kotaro Matsushima could not hold the Leicester man, who galloped in with May cheering him on in support.

Backline ambition was matched by domination up front. Genge gave his opposing prop Jiwon Koo a torrid time at the scrum, collecting a clutch of penalties, while England's heavy mob were making yards in the loose.

After scoring the first try, Steward created the second. The full-back opted to show his footwork rather than the size of his boot, ending some aerial ping-pong with a weaving run through a scrappy chase and an offload to club team-mate Jack van Poortvliet.

Cokanasiga, brought in for the injured Nowell in the hours before kick-off, took it on and offloaded off the floor for Smith to zip into the corner.

Farrell's conversion from near the advertising hoardings made it 17-0 after 25 minutes and England appeared to be coasting.

Japan sapped some of the hosts' momentum with a couple of Takuya Yamasawa penalties and could have had a prominent piece of field position had they found the corner with a penalty as half-time beckoned.

Instead Steward kept the ball infield and, with the final play of the half, Van Poortvliet spun turnover possession wide for Simmonds to step inside Dylan Riley and feed Porter for a third try.

Seven minutes into the second half, Genge took a wide, flat pass from Van Poortvliet and scattered would-be tacklers to score from close range.

Twenty-five points clear, England took the signal to cut loose.

Two minutes later, Maro Itoje counter-rucked to give England ball against a disorganised defence and the hosts showed all the ruthlessness they lacked a week ago.

Second rows Jonny Hill and David Ribbans kept the ball alive with one-handed overhead offloads before Farrell's cute grubber fell perfectly for Porter.

A penalty try, for Siosaia Fifita's entry into the side of a tryline-bound driven maul, gave England another seven points and a man advantage for the final 10 minutes.

Smith exposed the undermanned defence with a crossfield kick to Steward before latching onto Henry Slade's fly-hack to finish off the move.

England could easily have crept towards their 60-7 record win over Japan - a scoreline from the pair's meeting in the pool stages of the 1987 Rugby World Cup.

But Slade put marginally too much on a grubber kick for May as a series of late opportunities went begging.

Man of the match - Freddie Steward

Freddie Steward
Steward beat more defenders (four) and made the second-most metres (43) of any England player in another superb performance

England coach Eddie Jones to Prime Video: "We played more like ourselves. Last week we were too long term in our view, which was my fault and today we were focused. We left 20 points out there and played some really good rugby.

"It's about playing to our strengths. You want people to recognise an England team playing, and we need to adopt a new style. But today we looked like England. We were in white shirts which might have made a difference."

Japan coach Jamie Joseph to Prime Video: "We were outplayed today and put under a lot of pressure. We conceded a lot of penalties, it's hard to get momentum against a very good defence.

"You have to take your hat off to England. It was a really good game for us in terms of experience. Our goal is the World Cup."

England: Steward; Nowell, Porter, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Ribbans, Hill, Itoje, Curry, Simmonds.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Heyes, Coles, B Vunipola, Youngs, Slade, Tuilagi.

Japan: Yamanaka; Matsushima, Riley, Nakamura, Van den Heever; Yamasawa, Nagare; Inagaki, Sakate (c), Gu, Dearns, Cornelsen, Leith, Himeno, Tatafu.

Replacements: Norikoshi, Millar, Kizu, Van der Walt, Labuschagne, Saito, Lee, Fifita.

Comments

Join the conversation

254 comments

  • Comment posted by beardyweirdy, today at 17:30

    Who knew? A scrum half prioritising quick ball from the ruck gets you on the front foot. Mind blowing.

    • Reply posted by JohnSmith, today at 18:32

      JohnSmith replied:
      Exactly. Not English!

  • Comment posted by MrBounce, today at 17:27

    Based on his performance, please let JVP start next week...

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 18:05

      The Nadger replied:
      Based on his performance can we drop Youngs and have Quirke, Mitchell, or Care on the bench ?

  • Comment posted by steggsy, today at 17:18

    Just read a BBC ongoing report about the match. Very positive! Eng get another try "in the end"! The BBC writer hated these sorts of games. One side dominant. If it was Wales or Scotland putting 50 points past Japan there would have been completely different reaction. It's so transparent.

    • Reply posted by beardyweirdy, today at 17:40

      beardyweirdy replied:
      Scotland putting 50 points on Japan… won’t hold my breath waiting for that to happen.

  • Comment posted by Sufice2say, today at 17:26

    We weren’t excellent this week and we weren’t really awful last week. Real tests to come over next two weeks.

    • Reply posted by jmw, today at 17:42

      jmw replied:
      That’s about right having watched both matches.

  • Comment posted by syas3d4k, today at 17:09

    Good result. Only Japan, but, they’ve played good rugby, beaten Scotland, Ireland and came close to NZ recently, not a victory to pass off as nothing. I hope the media don’t dismiss a good victory!

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 17:21

      steggsy replied:
      They've started already.

  • Comment posted by OTS, today at 17:12

    That was an excellent team performance from 1-23. Hard to pick one particular player but Steward, Farrell, Smith were awesome Brilliant stuff England

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:25

      SD replied:
      Steward excellent, I'm still not convinced Smith Farrell is best 10 12 but good today. I guess we'll find out more next week.

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 17:51

    Tries aside where he supported and finished well, Smith was once again not that good. He made a lot of poor choices , charged down and was intercepted. Rest were pretty good .

    • Reply posted by Siddhartha, today at 18:23

      Siddhartha replied:
      It sounds like nothing he could do would please you

  • Comment posted by BenWH, today at 17:50

    Looked like a different team. Hope this means JVP and Simmonds start next week….

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 17:25

    This BBC Sports idea of Breaking News when a team that is 7 points ahead in the rankings win. No wonder the BBC has gone from a trusted source of news to becoming a ridiculous parody

    • Reply posted by William, today at 17:46

      William replied:
      Yep

  • Comment posted by suzze, today at 17:11

    Much better team performance, hard to have any complaints, well done Eddie and the squad. Bounce back ability, cohesion and kept that scoreboard ticking over. All in all a strong 9 out of 10 performance. Onto the big one next week.

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 18:17

    We'd still get stuffed by a decent team

    • Reply posted by Linalmeemow, today at 18:21

      Linalmeemow replied:
      We'll find out if you're right over the next two weekends, eh?

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 17:36

    Better performance. Let’s not pretend it was against France or Ireland. There were iffy moments. Freddie deserved man it the match. Next week?

  • Comment posted by Linalmeemow, today at 17:54

    Looked like a totally different team today, JVP has to start, Steward was fantastic.

    It'd be easy to write Japan off as an easy win - if you follow international rugby you'll know they're a very dangerous team these days...

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 17:11

    Well done England

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 17:11

    Better. Still think there's some questions for next week. Japan ruck speed was far too fast, NZ will score lots with that. Willis in and Itoje back to lock. Would love to see Lawrence come into the squad. Tuilagi needs to start. Arundell supposed to be near fitness too.

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 17:19

      steggsy replied:
      That's it, look for the positives.

  • Comment posted by Pedro, today at 18:17

    A good performance against quality opposition. Lovely to watch. Sterner stuff to come though. They must at least win one of the next two games though. Bring it on!

    • Reply posted by Captain_Montague_Snugglepuss-QC, today at 18:23

      Captain_Montague_Snugglepuss-QC replied:
      Much sterner - much. much more to come I am sure!!

  • Comment posted by Ginger Pirate, today at 17:23

    I take it all back Eddy you are a class coach, all is forgiven, we can now forget the past and move on to winning the world cup !

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 17:20

    I did say last week “oh yea of little faith” when you were all calling for EJ’s head. Let’s see what next week brings.

  • Comment posted by DrRichie, today at 17:17

    Looked a better team for having played last week.
    Bring on the big boys next week

  • Comment posted by Brummiedude, today at 17:14

    As good as England was, really disappointed in Japan. Was hoping the Japan that nearly beat the all blacks would show up and give us a real test.

    Lot better from England though

