England 52-13 Japan: Hosts score seven tries to win with ease

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Autumn Nations Series
England (24) 52
Tries: Steward, Smith 2, Porter 2, Genge, penalty Cons: Farrell 6 Pen: Farrell
Japan (6) 13
Tries: Saito Con: Lee Pen: Yamasawa 2

A much-improved England ran in seven tries to overwhelm Japan at Twickenham and get their autumn campaign back on track.

Full-back Freddie Steward burst through on 12 minutes before helping set up Marcus Smith for his team's second try.

Guy Porter went over in the final play of the first half, before Ellis Genge bulldozed through after the break.

Porter snaffled his second from Owen Farrell's kick, before a penalty try and Smith topped up England's lead.

Japan's only try came through replacement scrum-half Naoto Saito as the Brave Blossoms failed to push England as hard as they did New Zealand and France earlier this year.

England know their autumn will only get harder, with New Zealand and South Africa next on the fixture list.

But the competent, emphatic way they put the result beyond doubt - on a day that Italy upset Australia - will inject confidence and belief into their preparations.

England find their rhythm

England had vowed to be better prepared, and more prepared to chance their arm after a surprise defeat by Argentina last weekend.

A sense of urgency and ambition was soon evident as Smith threw a mis-pass over the top for Jonny May to break the line early on.

Their sharper focus and keener cutting edge came good in the 12th minute as the combination of Smith and Farrell outflanked Japan's rush defence and fed Steward on a clever, carving line.

Wing Kotaro Matsushima could not hold the Leicester man, who galloped in with May cheering him on in support.

Backline ambition was matched by domination up front. Genge gave his opposing prop Jiwon Koo a torrid time at the scrum, collecting a clutch of penalties, while England's heavy mob were making yards in the loose.

After scoring the first try, Steward created the second. The full-back opted to show his footwork rather than the size of his boot, ending some aerial ping-pong with a weaving run through a scrappy chase and an offload to club team-mate Jack van Poortvliet.

Cokanasiga, brought in for the injured Nowell in the hours before kick-off, took it on and offloaded off the floor for Smith to zip into the corner.

Farrell's conversion from near the advertising hoardings made it 17-0 after 25 minutes and England appeared to be coasting.

Japan sapped some of the hosts' momentum with a couple of Takuya Yamasawa penalties and could have had a prominent piece of field position had they found the corner with a penalty as half-time beckoned.

Instead Steward kept the ball infield and, with the final play of the half, Van Poortvliet spun turnover possession wide for Simmonds to step inside Dylan Riley and feed Porter for a third try.

Seven minutes into the second half, Genge took a wide, flat pass from Van Poortvliet and scattered would-be tacklers to score from close range.

Twenty-five points clear, England took the signal to cut loose.

Two minutes later, Maro Itoje counter-rucked to give England ball against a disorganised defence and the hosts showed all the ruthlessness they lacked a week ago.

Second rows Jonny Hill and David Ribbans kept the ball alive with one-handed overhead offloads before Farrell's cute grubber fell perfectly for Porter.

A penalty try, for Siosaia Fifita's entry into the side of a tryline-bound driven maul, gave England another seven points and a man advantage for the final 10 minutes.

Smith exposed the undermanned defence with a crossfield kick to Steward before latching onto Henry Slade's fly-hack to finish off the move.

England could easily have crept towards their 60-7 record win over Japan - a scoreline from the pair's meeting in the pool stages of the 1987 Rugby World Cup.

But Slade put marginally too much on a grubber kick for May as a series of late opportunities went begging.

Man of the match - Freddie Steward

England coach Eddie Jones to Prime Video: "We played more like ourselves. Last week we were too long term in our view, which was my fault and today we were focused. We left 20 points out there and played some really good rugby.

"It's about playing to our strengths. You want people to recognise an England team playing, and we need to adopt a new style. But today we looked like England. We were in white shirts which might have made a difference."

Japan coach Jamie Joseph to Prime Video: "We were outplayed today and put under a lot of pressure. We conceded a lot of penalties, it's hard to get momentum against a very good defence.

"You have to take your hat off to England. It was a really good game for us in terms of experience. Our goal is the World Cup."

England: Steward; Nowell, Porter, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Ribbans, Hill, Itoje, Curry, Simmonds.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Heyes, Coles, B Vunipola, Youngs, Slade, Tuilagi.

Japan: Yamanaka; Matsushima, Riley, Nakamura, Van den Heever; Yamasawa, Nagare; Inagaki, Sakate (c), Gu, Dearns, Cornelsen, Leith, Himeno, Tatafu.

Replacements: Norikoshi, Millar, Kizu, Van der Walt, Labuschagne, Saito, Lee, Fifita.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:56

    Well done England, that more like it. Tries win matches and England found the gain line and the try line time and again. Simply too good for Japan. No upset by Japan and England march on to meet the AB's next week. Steward was on fire and man of the match all day long.

  • Comment posted by Linalmeemow, today at 17:54

    Looked like a totally different team today, JVP has to start, Steward was fantastic.

    It'd be easy to write Japan off as an easy win - if you follow international rugby you'll know they're a very dangerous team these days...

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 17:54

    Comfortable win for England, defense very good.

    Smith needs to calm down a bit and go through the phases rather than going for the low percentage kicks.

    Loss to Argentina not as calamitous as some have been saying this week, real test next week.

    • Reply posted by Linalmeemow, today at 17:58

      Linalmeemow replied:
      Agreed, too much pointless kicking today when we were in decent attacking positions. Calmer heads required.

  • Comment posted by Ian Pratley, today at 17:51

    Eng are world beaters again
    Well done you beat Japan

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 17:58

      steggsy replied:
      The first part of your surname sums you up. No one is claiming anything, except idiots like you.

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 17:51

    Tries aside where he supported and finished well, Smith was once again not that good. He made a lot of poor choices , charged down and was intercepted. Rest were pretty good .

  • Comment posted by BenWH, today at 17:50

    Looked like a different team. Hope this means JVP and Simmonds start next week….

  • Comment posted by William, today at 17:47

    England 23 v 35 NZ

  • Comment posted by fairplay2u, today at 17:47

    Normal service resumed! But we go in as massive underdogs against the AB's. Jones needs to use this to get the team up and the crowd have a massive role to play next week! The AB's are there to be shaken and ultimately beaten. NO MISSED TACKLES and on field discipline crucial. No yellow cards! Japan were very poor today it was a training session for England!

  • Comment posted by anyonebutengland, today at 17:43

    What a joke game. Shame is wasnt a triple england stuffing with the women and league falling short

    • Reply posted by DickythePig, today at 17:49

      DickythePig replied:
      Glad to see you so upset. It makes me happy.

  • Comment posted by menzies, today at 17:40

    Japan were rubbish. Totally hopeless. Ball spent so much time bouncing on the baize. Move on nothing to see here.

  • Comment posted by beeryswine, today at 17:38

    Proves nowt

    • Reply posted by Linalmeemow, today at 18:00

      Linalmeemow replied:
      What were you expecting it to prove?

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 17:36

    Better performance. Let’s not pretend it was against France or Ireland. There were iffy moments. Freddie deserved man it the match. Next week?

  • Comment posted by JohnSmith, today at 17:33

    "Huge" and "Massive" are 2 over used words in Rugby Union. Neither word is appropriate in the context of this match.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:32

    Decent game from May, he looked keen to run. Still like to see Radwan or Arundel in if possible but better than Nowell anyway.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 17:37

      Joe replied:
      Radwan is a one good link in a championship standard team. May is much better

  • Comment posted by Henry Hardman, today at 17:32

    Japan owed Eddie a favour to help him equal Woodwards win record so you can't read to much into this result. Had this been a competitive match and not a friendly then I reckon Japan would have won comfortably.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:41

      SD replied:
      ABE you said you'd put all your money on Japan to win
      Oh dear, what happened?

  • Comment posted by beardyweirdy, today at 17:30

    Who knew? A scrum half prioritising quick ball from the ruck gets you on the front foot. Mind blowing.

  • Comment posted by nytram, today at 17:29

    Would have been great to watch but as I do not and will not subscribe to the channel it is shown on so my and millions more hard luck . So the one's in charge can say they make the best decision's for the future of international Rugby I beg to differ filling your purses ??????

    • Reply posted by Juliana, today at 17:49

      Juliana replied:
      Accept for world cups and six nations. England are never on free to air TV. I suspect more people have access to prime than sky sports.

  • Comment posted by Ruggers, today at 17:29

    Jamie Joseph has a big gob and I’m glad that the boys stuck it to him and the Blossom Brigade. Bring on the AB’s!

  • Comment posted by JohnSmith, today at 17:28

    Thank goodness Eddie Jones was not distracted by RWC preparations this week!

  • Comment posted by malc, today at 17:28

    Good result, but is it just me who thinks this weekend is sport overload on a ridiculous level? Hard to focus on any major sporting occasion when so many others are happening simultaneously.

