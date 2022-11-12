Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster back row Nick Timoney impressed on his third cap by scoring two first-half tries

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Fiji Ireland (21) 35 Tries: Timoney 2, Baloucoune, Hansen, Healy Cons: Carbery 3, Crowley 2 Fiji (10) 17 Tries: Ravouvou, Kuruvoli Cons: Tela, Volavola Pen: Tela

Ireland recovered from an early setback to make it two wins from two in their autumn campaign with a comfortable win over 14-man Fiji in Dublin.

The home side fell behind early on when Kalaveti Ravouvou finished off an enterprising Fijian move.

But Ireland responded quickly, scoring three tries before half-time through Nick Timoney (2) and Robert Baloucoune.

After Albert Tuisue was sent off, Ireland managed two more tries through Mack Hansen and Cian Healy.

Simione Kuruvoli's consolation effort for Fiji came prior to Healy's score.

For Ireland, the result may not rank highly in a year that has produced a historic series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand and last week's absorbing victory over world champions South Africa.

However, head coach Andy Farrell can be pleased that his side maintained momentum ahead of next week's Test against Australia despite making nine changes from the defeat of the Springboks.

It also afforded Farrell the chance to introduce players to this level with Jack Crowley, Jeremy Loughman and Cian Prendergast all earning their first cap.

There will be concern, however, for Robbie Henshaw, who was forced off early on with an injury as Ireland switch focus to Australia, who lost to Italy for the first time on Saturday.

Ireland respond to wake-up call

While Ireland dismissed Fiji coach Vern Cotter's comments in the build-up that the hosts would treat Saturday's Test like a "training session", Andy Farrell's side received a wake-up call after just four minutes.

Undeterred by Teti Tela missing an early kick at goal, Fiji combined speed and precision to score a wonderful opening try with Ravouvou touching down after impressive work down the left flank by Vinaya Habosi and Waisea Nayacalevu.

Ireland suffered a further blow when Henshaw - who missed last week's win over South Africa because of injury - hobbled off, but that did not stop the Irish from regaining control and spending much of the half camped in the Fijian 22.

Timoney's double helped ease the early nerves, first forcing his way over after carries from Kieran Treadwell and captain Tadhg Furlong to level the score.

Hansen scored Ireland's fourth try

Timoney's club team-mate Treadwell thought he had scored Ireland's second, but it was chalked off after a TMO review with the lock held up before he ground the ball.

But with Manasa Saulo sin-binned, Ireland quickly regrouped and mauled their way to the line from the line-out to give Timoney his second.

While an Irish offside allowed Tela to convert a penalty, Ireland added a third try after just 24 minutes when Baloucoune was given the simple task of sauntering over the line after Jimmy O'Brien's burst and a killer Jamison Gibson-Park pass to the right flank.

Trailing by 11 at the break, Fiji's hopes of pulling off a major upset were further dented when Tuisue was sent off following a TMO review after he crashed into Carbery with a head-high hit.

In a disjointed and low-key second half that lacked the tension of last week's nail-biting tussle with South Africa, Hansen slid in for Ireland's fourth after Craig Casey's pass with Fiji having been reduced to 13 players after London Irish lock Ratuniyarawa was yellow carded.

Fiji responded with another eye-catching score, though, when Kuruvoli cantered over the line after a brilliant offload from winger Jiuta Wainiqolo.

However, Ireland were to have the final say and finished with a flourish when replacement prop Healy forced his way over from short range to score a rare try and wrap up Ireland's 16th win in 18 matches and 11th straight home victory.

Ireland: O'Brien; Baloucoune, Henshaw, McCloskey, Hansen; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Loughman, Herring, Furlong (capt), Beirne, Treadwell; Doris, Timoney, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, O'Toole, Prendergast, Deegan, Casey, Crowley, Ringrose.

Fiji: Tuicuvu; Wainiqolo, Nayacalevu, Ravouvou, Habosi; Tela, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Saulo; Nasilasila, Rotuisolia; Tuisue, Botia, Mata.

Replacements: Dolokoto, Natave, Atalifo, Ratuniyarawa, Dyer, Kuruvoli, Volavola, Cocagi.