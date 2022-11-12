Close menu

Ireland 35-17 Fiji: Hosts recover from early setback to secure comfortable win

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI at Aviva Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugbycomments25

Nick Timoney
Ulster back row Nick Timoney impressed on his third cap by scoring two first-half tries
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Fiji
Ireland (21) 35
Tries: Timoney 2, Baloucoune, Hansen, Healy Cons: Carbery 3, Crowley 2
Fiji (10) 17
Tries: Ravouvou, Kuruvoli Cons: Tela, Volavola Pen: Tela

Ireland recovered from an early setback to make it two wins from two in their autumn campaign with a comfortable win over 14-man Fiji in Dublin.

The home side fell behind early on when Kalaveti Ravouvou finished off an enterprising Fijian move.

But Ireland responded quickly, scoring three tries before half-time through Nick Timoney (2) and Robert Baloucoune.

After Albert Tuisue was sent off, Ireland managed two more tries through Mack Hansen and Cian Healy.

Simione Kuruvoli's consolation effort for Fiji came prior to Healy's score.

For Ireland, the result may not rank highly in a year that has produced a historic series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand and last week's absorbing victory over world champions South Africa.

However, head coach Andy Farrell can be pleased that his side maintained momentum ahead of next week's Test against Australia despite making nine changes from the defeat of the Springboks.

It also afforded Farrell the chance to introduce players to this level with Jack Crowley, Jeremy Loughman and Cian Prendergast all earning their first cap.

There will be concern, however, for Robbie Henshaw, who was forced off early on with an injury as Ireland switch focus to Australia, who lost to Italy for the first time on Saturday.

Ireland respond to wake-up call

While Ireland dismissed Fiji coach Vern Cotter's comments in the build-up that the hosts would treat Saturday's Test like a "training session", Andy Farrell's side received a wake-up call after just four minutes.

Undeterred by Teti Tela missing an early kick at goal, Fiji combined speed and precision to score a wonderful opening try with Ravouvou touching down after impressive work down the left flank by Vinaya Habosi and Waisea Nayacalevu.

Ireland suffered a further blow when Henshaw - who missed last week's win over South Africa because of injury - hobbled off, but that did not stop the Irish from regaining control and spending much of the half camped in the Fijian 22.

Timoney's double helped ease the early nerves, first forcing his way over after carries from Kieran Treadwell and captain Tadhg Furlong to level the score.

Hansen
Hansen scored Ireland's fourth try

Timoney's club team-mate Treadwell thought he had scored Ireland's second, but it was chalked off after a TMO review with the lock held up before he ground the ball.

But with Manasa Saulo sin-binned, Ireland quickly regrouped and mauled their way to the line from the line-out to give Timoney his second.

While an Irish offside allowed Tela to convert a penalty, Ireland added a third try after just 24 minutes when Baloucoune was given the simple task of sauntering over the line after Jimmy O'Brien's burst and a killer Jamison Gibson-Park pass to the right flank.

Trailing by 11 at the break, Fiji's hopes of pulling off a major upset were further dented when Tuisue was sent off following a TMO review after he crashed into Carbery with a head-high hit.

In a disjointed and low-key second half that lacked the tension of last week's nail-biting tussle with South Africa, Hansen slid in for Ireland's fourth after Craig Casey's pass with Fiji having been reduced to 13 players after London Irish lock Ratuniyarawa was yellow carded.

Fiji responded with another eye-catching score, though, when Kuruvoli cantered over the line after a brilliant offload from winger Jiuta Wainiqolo.

However, Ireland were to have the final say and finished with a flourish when replacement prop Healy forced his way over from short range to score a rare try and wrap up Ireland's 16th win in 18 matches and 11th straight home victory.

Ireland: O'Brien; Baloucoune, Henshaw, McCloskey, Hansen; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Loughman, Herring, Furlong (capt), Beirne, Treadwell; Doris, Timoney, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, O'Toole, Prendergast, Deegan, Casey, Crowley, Ringrose.

Fiji: Tuicuvu; Wainiqolo, Nayacalevu, Ravouvou, Habosi; Tela, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Saulo; Nasilasila, Rotuisolia; Tuisue, Botia, Mata.

Replacements: Dolokoto, Natave, Atalifo, Ratuniyarawa, Dyer, Kuruvoli, Volavola, Cocagi.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by RobertJ, today at 16:18

    First half was decent from both sides. I felt the red card was harsh - I've seen many like that mitigated to yellow. Refereeing inconsistency again - some refs actively seek mitigation, it seems to me, whereas others tend more to red.
    After that it became like a practice match & I turned over to watch the gripping finale to Ita v Aus.

  • Comment posted by Shoreside Sandy, today at 16:15

    Very disappointing lack of confidence from some Ireland players, particularly Joey Carberry and Rob Baloucoune. Both are richly talented, but just can’t get involved.

    Worries in front row with Loughman and O’Toole just not physical enough; 5/10 in comparison to 1st choice props.

  • Comment posted by Referees Friend, today at 16:15

    If somebody could discipline the Fijian tackling and teach how to use their strength in the maul, they could be a wonderful team

  • Comment posted by anyonebutengland, today at 16:14

    Cant wait till ireland have to face a decent team of 15 men. Never win world cup

  • Comment posted by Mayo Mule, today at 16:08

    Scrappy match ,looking forward to the Australians .

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 16:00

    Wibble wobble and won

  • Comment posted by Tims Toys, today at 16:00

    Clearly Fiji aren't as bad as trolls and over confident Scottish fans think

    • Reply posted by anyonebutengland, today at 16:01

      anyonebutengland replied:
      Indeed

  • Comment posted by anyonebutengland, today at 15:42

    Ireland can only beat 14 men. Pathetic. Lucky again.

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 15:47

      Hopalongprop replied:
      Not sure it's Ireland who are pathetic you mighty keyboard warrior you.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 15:41

    Much as expected, but I'm glad the points difference wasn't huge. Some of Fiji's running and handling was sublime, but as so often they were undone in the more structured side of the game, typified by Ireland's 3 pushover tries. Not much learned from an Ireland perspective, but a good run out for some players. Hopefully a good contest next week, with Ire and Oz playing at full strength again.

  • Comment posted by TeamCam, today at 15:39

    Congrats to Italy for a deserved and dogged win over Australia. If Allan and Padovani had brought their kicking boots, it would have been even more comfortable.

  • Comment posted by chelseaboyali, today at 15:31

    Well played Fiji, Ireland played poorly by their standards but the 15 men were too much for the Fijians 14.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured