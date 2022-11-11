Close menu

New Zealand 34-31 England: Black Ferns win World Cup with dramatic victory

By Becky GreyBBC Sport at Eden Park

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments542

New Zealalnd
The Black Ferns inflicted England's most recent defeat before the Rugby World Cup final with a victory in San Diego in July 2019
Rugby World Cup final: New Zealand v England
New Zealand: (19) 34
Tries: Ponsonby, Leti-I'iga 2, Rule, Fluhler, Murray; Cons: Holmes 2
England: (26) 31
Tries: Kildunne, Cokayne 3, M Packer; Cons: Scarratt 3

England's winning streak came to an end in the most important game of all as New Zealand won the World Cup for a sixth time on a historic night for women's rugby at Eden Park.

In what has to be one of the most dramatic World Cup finals of all time, the Red Roses went down to 14 players when Lydia Thompson was shown a red card in the 18th minute and led for most of the game.

England had lost four previous finals to New Zealand and their hearts were broken once again as Ayesha Leti-I'iga's try regained a three-point lead for the hosts with nine minutes remaining.

The Red Roses had a chance at victory with one last line-out - their most potent weapon all tournament - with the clock in the red but lost their throw to the delight of a ferocious record crowd for a women's game of 43,759.

Delight on the face of New Zealand's players and fans alike was in sharp contrast to the England players, who stood tearfully with heads in hands as they reflected on the fact that their record 30-Test winning streak had ended when it mattered most.

England start strongest in entertaining final

As a full Eden Park roared its support of the pre-game haka, with England spread across the pitch and staring back non-plussed, it was clear this would be a day that women's rugby fans would remember for years to come.

Both sides saw the opportunity in front of them to send their sport stratospheric and delivered pure entertainment from start to finish.

England started at pace, giving New Zealand a taste of their own running game. They spread New Zealand wide and Emily Scarratt found Ellie Kildunne for the opening try.

There was enough action in the first 10 minutes for three finals and Amy Cokayne - who was called up to a Black Ferns camp as a teenager before choosing England - soon went over for her first of three tries in the Red Roses' trademark driving maul.

More drama came as a high tackle by Thompson on record World Cup try-scorer Portia Woodman resulted in the red card.

New Zealand had relied on their unpredictable backline play in previous rounds but proved they could maul too as Georgia Ponsonby went over following a line-out immediately after.

Another England maul try - this time for Marlie Packer - prompted another Black Ferns response, with the Red Roses caught short as Leti-I'iga ran through plenty of open space to score her first try.

Again England turned to their pack, another try for Cokayne, as England's focus collided with New Zealand's chaos and Black Ferns prop Amy Rule closed out the half by peeling off the back of a maul to go over and make the score 26-19 in England's favour at half-time.

New Zealand break English hearts again

England captain Sarah Hunter still holds the pain of their 2017 final defeat by New Zealand, but after such a promising start it seemed as though she might finally get retribution.

The Black Ferns felt differently. They suffered two record defeats by England in 2021, prompting their union to take action. The players were made professional earlier in 2022 - joining England who have had that status since 2019 - and two-time men's World Cup-winning coach Smith was brought in to lead the side.

The effect of those changes was evident. Stacey Fluhler ran out of her own 22 and sent Scarratt the wrong way. The centre combined with Renee Holmes to go over before the full-back missed a conversion that would have tied the scores.

Suddenly England struggled to contain New Zealand's backline and as the pressure mounted in their 22, Krystal Murray barged through Lucy Packer to put the Black Ferns ahead for the first time.

Such is England's faith in their driving maul, Zoe Harrison opted to kick for the corner instead of take a penalty that would have tied the game again.

The Red Roses were rewarded as Cokayne completed her hat-trick before New Zealand joined England on 14 players because Kennedy Simon was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Abby Dow, who left the field for a head injury assessment.

Then came the Black Ferns' final and decisive strike. Theresa Fitzpatrick kicked ahead for Fluhler, who superbly offloaded the ball as she fell to the floor to send Leti-I'iga over and put New Zealand ahead again.

Again, England had the chance to tie the scores with a penalty and again they kicked to the corner. This time, perhaps for the first time at this World Cup, their line-out let them down and New Zealand regained the ball to become champions for a sixth time.

During the week, New Zealand's star wing Ruby Tui had reminded journalists that there was a time when nobody knew who the Black Ferns were.

The image of them lifting the trophy as a full Eden Park chanted their name, before they performed a haka for their adoring fans, can definitely be filed under iconic.

Line-ups

England: Kildunne; Thompson, Scarratt, Aitchison, Dow; Harrison, L Packer; Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Davies, Muir, Brown, O'Donnell, Cleall, Kabeya, MacDonald, Heard.

New Zealand: Holmes; Tui, Fluhler, Fitzpatrick, Woodman; Demant (capt), Cocksedge; Love, Ponsonby, Rule, Roos, C Bremner, A Bremner, Hirini, McMenamin.

Replacements: Connor, Murray, Taumata, Ngan-Woo, Simon, Bayler, Tubic, Leti-I'iga.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Sco)

Comments

Join the conversation

545 comments

  • Comment posted by eggymooo, today at 09:13

    Amazing game, worth getting up early for, and the women did themselves and their country proud.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 09:19

      Sport Report replied:
      They did indeed - well done to those New Zealand women

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 09:24

    Monumental effort from both teams & credit to their respective professionalism.

    NZ from where they were 9 months ago is a massive credit to both the players & Wayne Smith has cemented his legend as a top coach.

    Eng to keep competitive a player down for 60+ minutes, stay in game & have chance to win at the end was an unbelievable effort. SM & Deacon have done a great job.

    officials did well

  • Comment posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 09:14

    Well played NZ. Phenomenal improvement in 12 months.

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 09:26

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      England are a bunch of BOTTLERS!

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 09:27

    Why wasn't Dow taken off for an HIA immediately? Clear head contact causing an injury should mean player gets assessed straight away.

  • Comment posted by Joba 1, today at 09:22

    So unlucky England.. Red card probably deserved, although there was no malicious intent, but ultimately it cost England the win. 14-0 and cruising. Real shame. Possible pen try at the end for two deliberate infringements to prevent a try? Would have been a brave call to give against the home side at Eden Park.
    Well played NZ, great tournament.

    • Reply posted by aj, today at 09:27

      aj replied:
      NZ got away with a lif if infringements

  • Comment posted by Bunwell , today at 09:18

    For all the usual suspects on HYS, there's no need to compare this to the "men's" game...just like there's no need to for any other sport ....

    • Reply posted by Not My Real Pseudonym, today at 09:29

      Not My Real Pseudonym replied:
      Try telling the BBC that

  • Comment posted by sarah, today at 09:32

    Well done New Zealand, I lived there for a few years and can say unequivocally that Kiwis are wonderful hard working people and deserve every success. Everything is earned

    • Reply posted by The Poet, today at 09:35

      The Poet replied:
      Excellent point Sarah

  • Comment posted by Ann, today at 09:26

    Great win for New Zealand. That was a sending off, she came in at speed to take out the player, that is why she was sent off. We lost that player too. I thought England were amazing, but we were that little bit better on the day. We have only shown kindness and aroha to England and all the teams whilst here in NZ during this world cup. We showed all of them respect. Please do that for us. KiaKaha

    • Reply posted by Truth Teller, today at 09:29

      Truth Teller replied:
      Do you think the NZ yellow should have been a red?

  • Comment posted by Bunwell , today at 09:16

    Great game, simple as that

    • Reply posted by U21192826, today at 09:26

      U21192826 replied:
      Great result

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 09:14

    Heartbreaking for England .

    Such a fantastic and impressive performance despite having a player less for so long .

    Very cruel to lose late on but they can be so prod of their efforts .

  • Comment posted by JWard93, today at 09:31

    I attended the women RWC final in 2010 and have to say, these two sides would have out 50 on the winners of that tournament. The womens game has come so far, and no two nations have done more for it than England & New Zealand. Befitting that it was them who put on tonights fantastic display. Very hard luck England, and congratulations to NZ.

  • Comment posted by Bigdog, today at 09:17

    Congratulations to both sides, what an amazing competition and a credit to the sport. This sport will grow and grow.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 09:22

    The Lydia Thompson red card was the difference between the sides and World Cup victory, that will be hard to reconcile.

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 09:27

      gadgyarab replied:
      Accept it, don't even try to "reconcile" it. It was a red card.

  • Comment posted by Linalmeemow, today at 09:29

    A lot of very salty comments from our celtic neighbours.

    At least England know what it's like to reach tournament finals, eh?

    • Reply posted by Airbag, today at 09:32

      Airbag replied:
      They play their World Cup Final every year v England in the Six Nations

  • Comment posted by mquinn29, today at 09:16

    I didn't see much difference between the England red card and the NZ on 65 mins. TMO intervening to change the lineout decision was interesting to say the least as well.

    Enjoyed the game though

    • Reply posted by mquinn29, today at 09:19

      mquinn29 replied:
      *NZ yellow

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 09:29

    Terrific game by both sides although England were very predictable with the forward mauls and drives. The referee should have taken more action against NZ in the final minutes ie yellow card

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 09:39

      Des Wigwam replied:
      Yes a great game. England definitely need to add more variety to their game despite having a very effective forward mauls and drives.

  • Comment posted by OtagoNZFan, today at 09:30

    What an incredible game of rugby. Two completely contrasting styles just going at it.

  • Comment posted by Linalmeemow, today at 09:21

    Poor tackling technique cost England that game. It's astonishing that players still go into tackles upright years after the law changes came in.

    • Reply posted by eggymooo, today at 09:23

      eggymooo replied:
      Same as the men. When I was at school we were always taught to tackle below the waist.

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 09:17

    Congratulations to the Black Ferns: a great display of running rugby!

    There were two contoversial decisions: there was no difference between the two head on head contacts...but I don't think another red would have impacted the game; but I did think England's jumper was barged on the last line-out...but the Referee makes those calls - so no complaints!

    Great show put on by both teams - brilliant!

    • Reply posted by Blue Boys, today at 09:35

      Blue Boys replied:
      Scottish ref away in NZ...never gonna get many 50/50 calls

  • Comment posted by JTK 1701, today at 09:14

    Fantastic final try to win it for New Zealand…..we’ll deserved win.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 09:24

      Sport Report replied:
      Indeed. Well done New Zealand! Great win!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Rugby World Cup final build-up