Italy 28-27 Australia: Azzurri earn first win against Wallabies
|Autumn Nations Series: Italy v Australia
|Italy (17) 28
|Tries: Bruno, Capuozzo 2 Cons: Allan 2 Pens: Allan 2, Padovan
|Australia (8) 27
|Tries: Wright, McReight, Robertson, Neville Cons: Lolesio 2 Pen: Lolesio
Italy full-back Ange Capuozzo scored two tries to help his country claim a first win against Australia.
Winger Pierre Bruno also scored as Italy earned a famous 28-27 victory in Florence in the Autumn Nations Series.
Ben Donaldson had the chance to convert a late Australian score for the win, but put his effort wide of the posts.
Australia scored tries through winger Tom Wright, flanker Fraser McReight, prop Tom Robertson and lock Cadeyrn Neville.
Italy scored with three penalties but might have won by a greater margin had they not missed out on 14 points from kickable penalties and conversions.
