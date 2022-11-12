Close menu

Italy 28-27 Australia: Azzurri earn first win against Wallabies

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments26

Italy's Ange Capuozzo of Italy scores a try against Australia
Italy's Ange Capuozzo of Italy scores a try against Australia
Autumn Nations Series: Italy v Australia
Italy (17) 28
Tries: Bruno, Capuozzo 2 Cons: Allan 2 Pens: Allan 2, Padovan
Australia (8) 27
Tries: Wright, McReight, Robertson, Neville Cons: Lolesio 2 Pen: Lolesio

Italy full-back Ange Capuozzo scored two tries to help his country claim a first win against Australia.

Winger Pierre Bruno also scored as Italy earned a famous 28-27 victory in Florence in the Autumn Nations Series.

Ben Donaldson had the chance to convert a late Australian score for the win, but put his effort wide of the posts.

Australia scored tries through winger Tom Wright, flanker Fraser McReight, prop Tom Robertson and lock Cadeyrn Neville.

Italy scored with three penalties but might have won by a greater margin had they not missed out on 14 points from kickable penalties and conversions.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by Rather concerned, today at 16:20

    All good for Rugby. Australia beat Scotland by 1pt and lose to France and Italy by the same margin. Close margins make for excitement and good games. Australia for their part are playing all these games away from home in alien autumnal conditions.

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 16:18

    Step forward all those demanding just 12 months ago that Italy are banished from the 6 nations. We would all like to hear from you now!!!

  • Comment posted by horseman, today at 16:11

    This should be the main story on the BBC sport page. Huge result.

  • Comment posted by Thistledo, today at 16:10

    Makes for an interesting 6 nations now with 4 teams challenging for the wooden spoon.

    • Reply posted by Robert, today at 16:22

      Robert replied:
      Sure that's only 4? With England a shoe in for the title😂😂

  • Comment posted by chackt, today at 16:07

    Cricket .. rugby, is there nothing that the aussies cannot do?

  • Comment posted by Court road, today at 16:06

    Well done Italy, earlier this year first win in Cardiff now a big Southern Hemisphere scalp. Good result for Rugby!

  • Comment posted by Mithras1001, today at 16:06

    How far have the Wallabies fallen? Hats off to Italy, but it is still sad to see a once great Rugby Union nation reduced to near second tier. I think its fairly clear to see now that Union is a dying sport in Australia whilst League and Aussie Rules continue to go from strength to strength.

    • Reply posted by maxc, today at 16:18

      maxc replied:
      Sad but true :(

  • Comment posted by Ivor Rorke, today at 16:02

    Absolutely delighted for the Azzurri. Congratulations from an England supporter. Starting to put some results together with a young side. Strengthening Northern Hemisphere rugby.

  • Comment posted by Its in the public interest yo, today at 16:01

    Credit to the Italians who thoroughly outclassed their average opposition.

  • Comment posted by HKJ, today at 16:00

    Never thought I'd see the day.....

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 16:00

    Brilliant win for Italy and hopefully they start doing this in the 6 nations, a friendly against Australia is still a great result but doing it in a tournament is the next step.

  • Comment posted by 75SRC, today at 15:58

    As an Aussie, hats off to Italy full congrats on your first win again Aus… no complaints here either… as the Wallabies are still on what seems to be a very long journey to rediscover themselves… just have to keep going through it!?

    • Reply posted by maxc, today at 16:20

      maxc replied:
      Aussie too... just how long is this journey? Seems we have been on it for years lol

  • Comment posted by Wurls, today at 15:56

    Absolutely fabulous well done Italy what a moment for them!!

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 15:52

    Congrats to Italy, big win for them, hopefully will help them get the recognition (and investment) they need to grow the game domestically.

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 15:51

    This should lead the News at 10!

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 16:06

      Cardiffblue replied:
      News at 10 is only reserved for England wins, ha ha ha.

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 15:51

    Great result Italy. Another competitive nation is great for rugby

  • Comment posted by Byron Bay, today at 15:50

    No complaints or whinging here mates….. let me be one of the first to congratulate Italy on this very important win in their development toward being one of the best sides in the NH.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 15:58

      SD replied:
      Yep they can join your team being beaten by Italy during 6N

  • Comment posted by slamdunc, today at 15:48

    Fantastic for Italy and the game, great win well done

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured