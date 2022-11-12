Wales 20-13 Argentina: Hosts bounce back to defeat Pumas in Cardiff
|Autumn international: Wales v Argentina
|Wales (10) 20
|Tries: Faletau, T Williams Cons: Anscombe 2 Pens: Anscombe, Priestland
|Argentina (6) 13
|Try: Tetaz Chaparro Con: Boffell Pens: Boffelli 2
Wales recovered from a heavy defeat against New Zealand to beat Argentina in the second game of the Autumn Nations Series.
Tries from Taulupe Faletau and Tomos Williams helped seal the win.
Wales' defensive display was much improved after conceding eight tries against the All Blacks.
Argentina responded with two Emiliano Boffelli penalties and a late Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro try, but Wales held on for victory.
The Pumas had defeated England 30-29 at Twickenham last Sunday, but could not claim the scalp of Wayne Pivac's side in Cardiff.
It was a much-needed win for Wales, who go on to host Georgia and Australia in their remaining November fixtures.
More to follow.
Wales: Rees-Zammit; Cuthbert, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens, D Lewis, Beard, Rowlands, Lydiate, Tipuric (capt), Faletau.
Replacements: Elias, R Jones, S Wainwright, Carter, Morgan, Hardy, Priestland, Watkin.
Argentina: Mallia; M Carreras, Moroni, De la Fuente, Boffelli; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Creevy, Gomez Kodela, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera (captain).
Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz Chaparro, Bello, Paulos, Isa, Morales, Talbornoz, M Orlando.
Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZR).
Assistant Referees: Angus Gardner (RA), Andrea Piardi (FIR).
TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU).
Good result Wales although thought the discipline was poor. Put themselves under unnecessary pressure