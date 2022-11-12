Close menu

Wales 20-13 Argentina: Hosts bounce back to defeat Pumas in Cardiff

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

From the section Welsh Rugby

Louis Rees-Zammit attacks for Wales
Louis Rees-Zammit switched from wing to full-back for this game for Wales
Autumn international: Wales v Argentina
Wales (10) 20
Tries: Faletau, T Williams Cons: Anscombe 2 Pens: Anscombe, Priestland
Argentina (6) 13
Try: Tetaz Chaparro Con: Boffell Pens: Boffelli 2

Wales recovered from a heavy defeat against New Zealand to beat Argentina in the second game of the Autumn Nations Series.

Tries from Taulupe Faletau and Tomos Williams helped seal the win.

Wales' defensive display was much improved after conceding eight tries against the All Blacks.

Argentina responded with two Emiliano Boffelli penalties and a late Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro try, but Wales held on for victory.

The Pumas had defeated England 30-29 at Twickenham last Sunday, but could not claim the scalp of Wayne Pivac's side in Cardiff.

It was a much-needed win for Wales, who go on to host Georgia and Australia in their remaining November fixtures.

More to follow.

Wales: Rees-Zammit; Cuthbert, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens, D Lewis, Beard, Rowlands, Lydiate, Tipuric (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, R Jones, S Wainwright, Carter, Morgan, Hardy, Priestland, Watkin.

Argentina: Mallia; M Carreras, Moroni, De la Fuente, Boffelli; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Creevy, Gomez Kodela, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera (captain).

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz Chaparro, Bello, Paulos, Isa, Morales, Talbornoz, M Orlando.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZR).

Assistant Referees: Angus Gardner (RA), Andrea Piardi (FIR).

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU).

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 19:31

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by U DO MY EDIN DZEKO, today at 19:30

    Argentina looked poor and stand little chance of winning an autumn series match this year, oh wait…..

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 19:30

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 19:29

    Good effort from Argentina but they couldn't make the step up needed from last week
    Good result Wales although thought the discipline was poor. Put themselves under unnecessary pressure

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 19:29

    We’re just double checking this comment.

