Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Louis Rees-Zammit switched from wing to full-back for this game for Wales

Autumn international: Wales v Argentina Wales (10) 20 Tries: Faletau, T Williams Cons: Anscombe 2 Pens: Anscombe, Priestland Argentina (6) 13 Try: Tetaz Chaparro Con: Boffell Pens: Boffelli 2

Wales recovered from a heavy defeat against New Zealand to beat Argentina in the second game of the Autumn Nations Series.

Tries from Taulupe Faletau and Tomos Williams helped seal the win.

Wales' defensive display was much improved after conceding eight tries against the All Blacks.

Argentina responded with two Emiliano Boffelli penalties and a late Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro try, but Wales held on for victory.

The Pumas had defeated England 30-29 at Twickenham last Sunday, but could not claim the scalp of Wayne Pivac's side in Cardiff.

It was a much-needed win for Wales, who go on to host Georgia and Australia in their remaining November fixtures.

More to follow.

Wales: Rees-Zammit; Cuthbert, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens, D Lewis, Beard, Rowlands, Lydiate, Tipuric (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, R Jones, S Wainwright, Carter, Morgan, Hardy, Priestland, Watkin.

Argentina: Mallia; M Carreras, Moroni, De la Fuente, Boffelli; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Creevy, Gomez Kodela, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera (captain).

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz Chaparro, Bello, Paulos, Isa, Morales, Talbornoz, M Orlando.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZR).

Assistant Referees: Angus Gardner (RA), Andrea Piardi (FIR).

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU).