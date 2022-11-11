Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hallam Chapman scored two tries against Northampton Saints in the Premiership Cup in September

Jersey Reds have signed forward Hallam Chapman from London Irish.

The 25-year-old from Devon has played in three Premiership Cup matches for the Exiles this season.

He has also played for England Counties and played for National One side Taunton Titans last season.

"Hallam is a young player who performed well for London Irish in their recent cup games and now has the opportunity to earn more game time in Jersey," island boss Harvey Biljon said.