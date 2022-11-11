Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Louis Rees-Zammit during training on Thursday ahead of Wales' match against Argentina

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Argentina Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales are hopeful Louis Rees-Zammit will be fit to face Argentina after naming the wing at full-back.

Rees-Zammit missed the final team training session at the Principality Stadium as he was undergoing his own individual training routine.

Scarlets full-back Leigh Halfpenny was a late injury withdrawal ahead of last Saturday's defeat to New Zealand.

That meant Gareth Anscombe switched to full-back with Rhys Priestland playing fly-half.

Scarlets fly-half Sam Costelow was brought onto the replacements' bench against New Zealand and won his first cap.

Cardiff and British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams has been ruled out of the autumn series with a dislocated shoulder.