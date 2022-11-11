Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster duo Michael Lowry and Jacob Stockdale are among those who featured in the heavy Ireland A defeat who missed out on selection for Saturday's international against Fiji

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Fiji Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sport website & app, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Andy Farrell has warned Test caps "are not gimmes" as he admitted Ireland A's 47-19 defeat by an All Blacks XV cost some fringe players a place in the senior squad to face Fiji on Saturday.

Nick Timoney and Jeremy Loughman are the only players who featured in the A game who will start this weekend.

That is in spite of several injuries picked up in the win over South Africa.

"People don't just get a Test match when they're not performing at their best," said the Ireland coach.

"There is definitely an element of that."

With Munster prop Loughman and Ulster back-rower Timoney included in the starting XV, a further five of the Ireland A side - Tom O'Toole, Cian Prendergast, Max Deegan, Craig Casey and Jack Crowley - may have opportunities from the bench.

Farrell says Ireland's fringe players have been given numerous opportunities to stake their claims

Farrell had always planned to retain an experienced core against the Fijians but said last Friday's second-string game had impacted his selection and stressed sub-par displays will not be tolerated.

"There's a bit of both in that," added the Ireland coach. "Test matches are not gimmes, certainly at this stage. Test matches have to be earned."

Farrell has made a total of nine personnel changes to the team which began against the Springboks.

Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Conor Murray, Andrew Porter, Peter O'Mahony, Josh Van Der Flier and Hugo Keenan have each dropped out of his squad amid a host of injury issues which could yet have ramifications for next weekend's autumn finale against Australia.

Ulster trio Jacob Stockdale, Michael Lowry and James Hume are among the contingent that played for Ireland A who miss out on involvement in Saturday's encounter.

Loughman will become the 27th Test debutant during Farrell's tenure, with uncapped replacements Prendergast and Crowley likely to push that figure to 29.

Despite his willingness to give opportunities, the Englishman insists there can be no cheap caps and players have to seize chances to impress.

"It's a must," he said. "You could talk about that there's only so many Test matches until whenever, but at the same time, we've had a few opportunities, you know?

"Three with the Emerging Ireland, two with the Maoris and the A game. They matter to us.

"They are getting judged consistently on that. Opportunity comes around and you've got to take it. And some lads, we are interested to see how they handle that this week."