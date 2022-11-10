Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Munster defeated South Africa A in front of a record crowd for a rugby game in the Irish province at the home of Cork GAA Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Munster v South Africa A Munster (21) 28 Tries: Daly, Zebo, Barron, Haley Cons: Healy 4 South Africa A (7) 14 Tries: Fassi, Notshe Cons: Goosen, Lombard

A Munster side shorn of their Ireland contingent saw off South Africa A 28-14 in front of over 40,000 fans in Cork.

In the first rugby match at Pairc Ui Chaoimh - the home of Cork GAA - Munster registered their maiden win over a touring South Africa outfit.

Tries from Shane Daly, Simon Zebo and Diarmuid Barron helped Munster lead 21-7 at half-time.

Mike Haley added Munster's fourth try, while Aphelele Fassi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe touched down for the visitors.

The attendance of 41,400 was the largest rugby crowd in the province.

Daly opened the scoring after only three minutes, with Ben Healy adding the conversion by splitting posts that had to be transported from Thomond Park in Limerick especially for this match.

Fassi's touchdown and Johan Goosen's kick brought South Africa A level but Zebo and Barron went over before the break - Healy converted both - as Graham Rowntree's men pulled clear.

Haley added his name to the scoresheet shortly after the interval, with Healy's extras making it 28-7 to Munster, who have struggled for form in the United Rugby Championship this season.

Notshe's try just after the hour, converted by Gianni Lombard, served as nothing more than a consolation for South Africa A.