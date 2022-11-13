Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sean Maitland scored two first-half tries for Saracens as the Premiership leaders made it nine wins from nine

Gallagher Premiership Saracens (17) 45 Tries: Maitland 2, Simpson, Hallett, Earl, Daly Cons: Goode 5, Lozowski Pen: Goode Northampton Saints (27) 39 Tries: Haywood, Dingwall 3, Skosan Cons: Smith 4 Pens: Smith 2

Table-topping Saracens produced a stunning comeback to extend their perfect Premiership record and beat Northampton Saints 45-39 in a thriller.

Sarries were 39-17 behind after an hour at the StoneX Stadium, with Saints centre Fraser Dingwall scoring a hat-trick of tries.

Sean Maitland scored twice in the first half for Saracens, who never gave up.

And with Saints playing a man down, tries in the final six minutes from Ben Earl and Elliot Daly ensured victory.

More to follow.

Saracens: Malins; Lewington, Daly, Lozowski, Maitland; Goode, Van Zyl; Hislop, Dan, Riccioni, Hunter-Hill, Kitchener, Christie, Earl, Wray.

Replacements: Lewis, Flynn, Clarey, Stonham, Tizard, Simpson, Hallett, Howe.

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Skosan; Smith, Mitchell; Waller, Haywood, Hill, Salakaia-Loto, Moon, Scott-Young, Graham, Augustus.

Replacements: Smith, Iyogun, Painter, Nansen, Sylvester, James, Proctor, Ramm.

Sin-bin: Salakaia-Loto (54), James (71)

Referee: Andrew Jackson.