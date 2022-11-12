Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Adam Radwan set Falcons on their way with his third try of the season

Gallagher Premiership Gloucester (7) 21 Tries: Chapman, Jordan, Penalty Cons: Barton 2 Newcastle Falcons (24) 27 Tries: Radwan, Chick, McGuigan Cons: Connon 3 Pens: Connon 2

Gloucester suffered back-to-back defeats as strugglers Newcastle claimed a surprise 27-21 win at Kingsholm.

The Falcons scorched into a 24-0 lead through scores from Adam Radwan, Callum Chick and George McGuigan.

Tom Seabrook's try gave the hosts hope and Cameron Jordan crossed with Newcastle down to 13 to make it 24-14.

But Brett Connon's penalty extended the lead and the Falcons held on despite a conceding a penalty try which saw them reduced to 13 men for a second time.

More to follow.

Gloucester: Moyle, Seabrook, Reeves, Twelvetrees, Morris, Evans,Chapman; Elrington, Socino, Balmain, Clarke, Davidson, Reid, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Singleton, Knight, Gotovtsev, Jordan, Clement, Meehan, Barton, Hearle.

Newcastle Falcons: Obatoyinbo, Radwan, Stevenson, Penny, Earle, Connon, Young; 1 Mulipola, McGuigan, Palframan, Merrick, de Chaves, Lockwood, Pepper, Chick.

Replacements: Blamire, Brocklebank, Tampin, Peters, Robinson, Stuart, Schoeman, Greenlaw.

Sin-bin: McGuigan (56), Robinson (61), Chick (72), Penny (73).

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe.