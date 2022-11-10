Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v New Zealand Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage : Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

We asked BBC Sport readers to pick a Scotland XV for Sunday's meeting with New Zealand and 94% of respondents want Finn Russell to start.

The fly-half, originally omitted from the Autumn Nations Series squad, was drafted in this week following an injury to Adam Hastings - who began last Saturday's win over Fiji ahead of Blair Kinghorn.

From just over 10,000 submissions so far, the only player to feature in more teams was winger Duhan van der Merwe (95%).

Fellow flyer Darcy Graham and captain Jamie Ritchie are the others topping 90% approval.

You also want to see brothers Jonny and Richie Gray paired together in the second row, while Ewan Ashman just pips George Turner for the hooker's jersey.

Head coach Gregor Townsend will reveal his side at 15:00 GMT on Friday.

Most popular Scotland XV: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Cameron Redpath, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, Zander Fagerson, Jonny Gray, Richie Gray, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.