Finn Russell starts for Scotland for the first time since the Six Nations

Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v New Zealand Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage : Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Finn Russell will start for Scotland against New Zealand at Murrayfield on Sunday following his recall.

The Racing 92 fly-half was originally omitted from the Autumn Nations Series squad but drafted in after an injury to Adam Hastings.

Russell, 30, has not been involved since this year's Six Nations, having sat out the summer tour to South America.

The British and Irish Lion has 63 Scotland caps.

Gregor Townsend's side opened the series with a frustrating one-point loss to Australia before last weekend's 28-12 win over Fiji.

Scotland have never managed a win over New Zealand in 31 attempts over 115 years.

The All Blacks, who were last in Edinburgh for a 22-17 victory in 2017, ran in eight tries to demolish Wales 55-23 in their first Test on tour.