Close menu

England v Japan: Sam Simmonds and Jack van Poortvliet to start for hosts

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments53

Jack van Poortvliet
Van Poortvliet came off the bench to score one of England's two tries in defeat by Argentina last weekend
Autumn Nations Series: England v Japan
Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday 12 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app, with updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

Number eight Sam Simmonds and scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet will start for a much-changed England against Japan at Twickenham on Saturday.

South Africa-born David Ribbans makes his debut at lock, replacing Northampton team-mate Alex Coles.

Manu Tuilagi drops to the bench, with Leicester's Guy Porter coming in at outside centre.

Wing Jonny May will start in place of Joe Cokanasiga, only 22 days after dislocating an elbow on club duty.

Hooker Jamie George, who has recovered from a foot injury that was to rule him out of the entire autumn, is included on the bench.

England suffered a shock 30-29 defeat by Argentina in their opening autumn Test on Sunday.

"We've worked hard this week to improve on last week's performance," said head coach Eddie Jones, who coached Japan from 2012 before taking the England job.

"We've taken a good look at our preparation and we are happy with our position going into the game.

"We've made a few changes to the side as we play these four games in November - in particular with Manu, we are balancing his workload.

"Japan are a very good and intriguing side. They play a unique type of rugby based on continuity and team cohesion and we'll have to be at our best against them at Twickenham on Saturday."

The match will be only the third meeting between to the teams, with England winning 60-7 in 1987 and 35-15 in 2018.

Japan have produced some impressive performances in defeat this year, finishing within a converted score of France and New Zealand in their past two outings.

England: Steward; Nowell, Porter, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Ribbans, Hill, Itoje, Curry, Simmonds.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Heyes, Coles, B Vunipola, Youngs, Slade, Tuilagi.

More to follow.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by jimsquirt, today at 11:52

    When did May last have a good game or score a try? has he even played much rugby in the last 12 months? I feel he might be beyond his prime and so many talented wingers in the prem. I hope to be proved wrong. What good does Youngs bring from the bench, especially with Japan even though they are a good team. I will support the team as always but i have not been very entertained recently.

  • Comment posted by Racing Snake, today at 11:51

    Lack of consistency and players out of position. I’ve no faith in this set up and probably won’t even bother watching the match. The league boys and girls are offering up far better fare!

  • Comment posted by Byron Bay, today at 11:51

    G’day mates, great to see EJ still taking the rip out of the Poms. Love it, itoje at flanker 😳, May back in rather than form speedsters, Willis must be fed up. Smith and Fazzer pulling all the strings again, twang to that. Eddie you are Aussies finest secret, undercover weapon hiding in plain sight.

  • Comment posted by PJ444, today at 11:50

    As everyone on hear is so critical of Mr Jones's selections perhaps they could enlighten us as to what the team should be. Eddie has the best win rate of any previous England coach, he took us to the last world cup final for Gods sake give him a break. It was only a few weeks ago that the media were crying out for NZ to dump their coach, I am sure Wales would take him!!!

  • Comment posted by Green Hamstring, today at 11:50

    The problem has always been not so much who Eddie selects but how he coaches them to play. He seems to love picking a side to secure possession and field position while simultaneously failing to coach them to take advantage of it. Creativity in attack is essential but at the moment England simply don`t seem interested in delivering it.

  • Comment posted by suzze, today at 11:50

    Itoje lost at flanker, different skillset to lock, strange decision. You've got a fit Manu but put him on the bench, again, makes no sense.

    Nowell didn't offer anything yet you bench Big Joe who was the best player last week.

    Farrel should be at 10 and Smith on the bench, I can't see that working as a 10/12 partnership. Yet to be convinced by Smith at international level.

  • Comment posted by lovejoy1, today at 11:49

    More odd selection decisions from Jones. I like JVP starting. He plays like Young used to do when Ben made his debut. Sam at 8 will provide more threat in the wider channels, as he is rapid. But we lose the unique ability Billy has to create forward momentum from a standing start. Still no consistency in selection overall. We may beat Japan. New Zealand and South Africa will hammer us. Worrying.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 11:46

    Jack Nowell must have some serious dirt on Eddie Jones to keep starting. Hasn't scored an international try for over three years. Shocking record for a winger. Like playing a striker who can't score goals.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:45

    I cannot understand how Mitchell and Willis don't make 23. Youngs on bench ffs.
    I honestly can't wiat now for RWC to be over so new coach is in. Totally lost all faith in Jones.
    May out for weeks with injury and straight in. He's not player he was 3 years ago anyway.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 11:45

    Apparently, they need to be much better, or words to that effect, said Jack N. Well, I hope it’s dry?

  • Comment posted by Portlandyellow, today at 11:44

    Farrell must have something on Jones.

  • Comment posted by ihq, today at 11:44

    nowell, may, farrell steward not fit for purpose,, we should try murley and radwin or malins, we need pace to try and reach farrell kicks

  • Comment posted by Sean G, today at 11:43

    JUST PLAY PEOPLE IN THEIR CORRECT POSITIONS!

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 11:43

    Smith needs a big lad at 12.
    Not knocking Farrell but Eddie needs to decide on his number 10 and play two centres outside. Farrell is a good 10 but he sure isn't a 12. Time to pick Smith with the option of bringing Farrell in as a "Finisher".

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 11:42

    For those new to the game it is totally understandable that Jones has messed up selection again as his mind is elsewhere cos he is focusing on the World Cup!! 🤔

  • Comment posted by Dangerous Dave, today at 11:42

    I am just hoping that Ribbans carries on his rich form in the England shirt but I don't see why Young is still allowed to pull on the Jersey when you can read everything that he is going to do. I think that JVP and Mitchell would be in my team. But go well boys and do a job!

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 11:42

    Smith playing again 😆 🤣 just as well it's only against an amateur team in a friendly, should win.

  • Comment posted by oa81, today at 11:39

    England need to get on the phone to Scott Robertson immediately

  • Comment posted by J151991, today at 11:38

    Heading to Twickenham for this one - sun is out, let's hope for a bit more creativity than last week!

    JVP is a huge plus for the creative spark, always excited to see May in full flow if he can get there given his injury. I feel Japan will go out the traps and perhaps falter come the back end of the second half so hopefully Manu can find some tired gaps and legs!

    Have a good one everyone!

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 11:37

    Back row is slightly more balanced with Simmonds starting, but would look a helluva lot better with the completely dropped Willis. Not sure why Porter or Nowell are starting, or indeed why Mitchell was dropped from the wider squad yesterday.

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 11:40

      First name replied:
      Willis should be starting 7 Curry 6, everyone knows this apart from one man.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport