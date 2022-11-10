England v Japan: Sam Simmonds and Jack van Poortvliet to start for hosts
|Autumn Nations Series: England v Japan
|Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday 12 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
|Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app, with updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds
Number eight Sam Simmonds and scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet will start for a much-changed England against Japan at Twickenham on Saturday.
South Africa-born David Ribbans makes his debut at lock, replacing Northampton team-mate Alex Coles.
Manu Tuilagi drops to the bench, with Leicester's Guy Porter coming in at outside centre.
Wing Jonny May will start in place of Joe Cokanasiga, only 22 days after dislocating an elbow on club duty.
Hooker Jamie George, who has recovered from a foot injury that was to rule him out of the entire autumn, is included on the bench.
England suffered a shock 30-29 defeat by Argentina in their opening autumn Test on Sunday.
"We've worked hard this week to improve on last week's performance," said head coach Eddie Jones, who coached Japan from 2012 before taking the England job.
"We've taken a good look at our preparation and we are happy with our position going into the game.
"We've made a few changes to the side as we play these four games in November - in particular with Manu, we are balancing his workload.
"Japan are a very good and intriguing side. They play a unique type of rugby based on continuity and team cohesion and we'll have to be at our best against them at Twickenham on Saturday."
The match will be only the third meeting between to the teams, with England winning 60-7 in 1987 and 35-15 in 2018.
Japan have produced some impressive performances in defeat this year, finishing within a converted score of France and New Zealand in their past two outings.
England: Steward; Nowell, Porter, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Ribbans, Hill, Itoje, Curry, Simmonds.
Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Heyes, Coles, B Vunipola, Youngs, Slade, Tuilagi.
