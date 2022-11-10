Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Autumn Nations Series: England v Japan Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday 12 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT

Number eight Sam Simmonds and scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet will start for a much-changed England against Japan at Twickenham on Saturday.

South Africa-born David Ribbans makes his debut at lock, replacing Northampton team-mate Alex Coles.

Manu Tuilagi drops to the bench, with Leicester's Guy Porter coming in at outside centre.

Wing Jonny May will start in place of Joe Cokanasiga, only 22 days after dislocating an elbow on club duty.

England: Steward; Nowell, Porter, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Ribbans, Hill, Itoje, Curry, Simmonds.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Heyes, Coles, B Vunipola, Youngs, Slade, Tuilagi.

