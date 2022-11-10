England v Japan: Sam Simmonds and Jack van Poortvliet to start for hosts
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Autumn Nations Series: England v Japan
|Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday 12 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
|Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app, with updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds
Number eight Sam Simmonds and scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet will start for a much-changed England against Japan at Twickenham on Saturday.
South Africa-born David Ribbans makes his debut at lock, replacing Northampton team-mate Alex Coles.
Manu Tuilagi drops to the bench, with Leicester's Guy Porter coming in at outside centre.
Wing Jonny May will start in place of Joe Cokanasiga, only 22 days after dislocating an elbow on club duty.
England: Steward; Nowell, Porter, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Ribbans, Hill, Itoje, Curry, Simmonds.
Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Heyes, Coles, B Vunipola, Youngs, Slade, Tuilagi.
More to follow.
- Are natural deodorants healthier? Sliced Bread breaks into a sweat to find out
- 'He isn't the monster people think': The fascinating story of 'Michael X' - a preeminent Black Power leader of his age
Strange that the 2 most threatening runners last week - Big Joe and Manu are not featuring in the 23 and on the bench respectively. Smith, Farrell, Porter doesn't provide much punch.