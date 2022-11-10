Close menu

England v Japan: Sam Simmonds and Jack van Poortvliet to start for hosts

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Autumn Nations Series: England v Japan
Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday 12 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app, with updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

Number eight Sam Simmonds and scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet will start for a much-changed England against Japan at Twickenham on Saturday.

South Africa-born David Ribbans makes his debut at lock, replacing Northampton team-mate Alex Coles.

Manu Tuilagi drops to the bench, with Leicester's Guy Porter coming in at outside centre.

Wing Jonny May will start in place of Joe Cokanasiga, only 22 days after dislocating an elbow on club duty.

England: Steward; Nowell, Porter, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Ribbans, Hill, Itoje, Curry, Simmonds.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Heyes, Coles, B Vunipola, Youngs, Slade, Tuilagi.

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by jonesey682, today at 11:32

    Well that's a back line to get no-one excited. At least they will get quicker ball with JvP at 9.
    Strange that the 2 most threatening runners last week - Big Joe and Manu are not featuring in the 23 and on the bench respectively. Smith, Farrell, Porter doesn't provide much punch.

  • Comment posted by Rosbifs, today at 11:31

    Shame didn't drop Youngs last week...

  • Comment posted by sjt5g, today at 11:30

    No Youngs? What is going on?

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 11:32

      Tony replied:
      LOL...yeah Eddie, what you doing man?

