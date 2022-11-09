Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Black Ferns have their own haka, created specifically for them in 2006

Rugby World Cup final - England v New Zealand Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; watch live on ITV

England are prepared almost down to the last detail for Saturday's World Cup final against New Zealand but one decision remains: how they will face the haka.

Captain Sarah Hunter says there will be "much debate" among the side about how they will respond to the Black Ferns' pre-match ritual.

All of England's starting XV have faced the haka before, but they have never done so at a sold-out Eden Park in a World Cup final.

Kat Merchant, who won the World Cup with England in 2014, admits she was "a bit scared" the first time she had to confront it.

"My opposition number lined herself up so she could look at me," she told BBC Sport.

"As she did it I remember her staring and pointing at me. I had goosebumps because it was cool but I was a bit scared. She looked like she hated me."

Teams have had different approaches to the haka at this World Cup. Australia put their arms around each other and walked towards it, with Wales doing similar in a V shape.

"We used to huddle immediately after, turning your back on the haka and now they're waiting," Merchant explains.

"Some people would purposely have tracksuits on so they would have to wait while you take those off."

Teams receiving the haka are not allowed to cross the halfway line

'You know the camera is on you'

The history of the Black Ferns and the haka is not a straightforward one.

At the first women's World Cup in 1991, their performance of the Ka Mate haka - the traditional haka for the men's All Blacks - was a source of controversy.

Debbie Chase led New Zealand in the ritual and some elders in New Zealand thought it was inappropriate for her to have done so with a wide-leg stance.

As former Black Ferns captain Farah Palmer writes in an academic article on the topic external-link , the side would turn to a different haka in 1996, until in 2006 a haka was composed specifically for them - Ko Uhia Mai.

Of course, it is not just opposition teams who have to think about it.

In order for newer members of the Black Ferns squad to become familiar with the haka, the team established a buddy system of older and younger players before the World Cup.

"The younger ones really are like, 'I need to be good', because you know the camera is on you, and you know you want to do it justice," one of the side's haka leaders Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu told Stuff external-link before the tournament.

'It riles both teams'

Nerves may well play a part in the World Cup final and the team with the best start will be able to settle quickest.

Merchant expects the 40,000 in Eden Park to "go wild" during the haka and that could give New Zealand the early boost they need.

England prop Sarah Bern admits she was "in awe of the occasion" the first time she faced the haka, but believes the Red Roses' experience of playing in France will prepare them for the adversity.

"I don't think we find it super intimidating because it's part of them, the package that they play with," she says.

"If you've played France away and you've had a whole stadium booing you, you're quite prepared for anything."

For wing Abby Dow, who will have her hands full against the ever exciting Ruby Tui, the haka will simply make the final even more thrilling than it is already expected to be.

"It's not one that I would fear, it's one I would get excited by," she says.

"It riles both teams pretty equally. It's exciting for both teams and paramount to making it such great entertainment

"They are almost throwing down the gauntlet. I think most teams are ready to pick that gauntlet up and think 'let's bring it'."