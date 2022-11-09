Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lock Bell has featured twice for Wasps in the Premiership Rugby Cup, including once this season

Exeter have signed former Wasps academy players Alfie Bell, Greg Fisilau and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Lock Bell and back row forward Fisilau, both 19, have featured for Wasps in the Premiership Rugby Cup and played for England Under-20s.

Feyi-Waboso, 19, who can play on the wing or at centre, was part of Cardiff Rugby's academy and has represented Wales at under-18 and under-20 level.

All three will join the Exeter squad after Wasps went into administration.

"I want to find guys who have not won anything and I want to find that next group whose sole focus is winning," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said.

"I want a group that enjoy being on a journey that takes them to winning Premiership titles, winning European Cups or becoming international players.

"I don't mind saying it, Wasps have a very talented group of players there - they have done fantastically well bringing them through to where they are now - and for me, it was the most exciting thing about looking at the players becoming available."