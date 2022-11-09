Alfie Bell, Greg Fisilau and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso: Former Wasps players join Exeter
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Exeter have signed former Wasps academy players Alfie Bell, Greg Fisilau and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.
Lock Bell and back row forward Fisilau, both 19, have featured for Wasps in the Premiership Rugby Cup and played for England Under-20s.
Feyi-Waboso, 19, who can play on the wing or at centre, was part of Cardiff Rugby's academy and has represented Wales at under-18 and under-20 level.
All three will join the Exeter squad after Wasps went into administration.
"I want to find guys who have not won anything and I want to find that next group whose sole focus is winning," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said.
"I want a group that enjoy being on a journey that takes them to winning Premiership titles, winning European Cups or becoming international players.
"I don't mind saying it, Wasps have a very talented group of players there - they have done fantastically well bringing them through to where they are now - and for me, it was the most exciting thing about looking at the players becoming available."