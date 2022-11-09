Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

We need to eradicate racism - Luther Burrell speaking in June 2022

Former England centre Luther Burrell says the RFU investigation into his allegations of racism in rugby union has "finished" and he expects an outcome "in a few weeks".

Burrell, 34, spoke out about his experiences in June, saying racist "banter" had become "normalised" among team-mates and that racism was "rife" in the sport.

He said the response to him speaking out has been "95% positive" and that things are "going in the right direction".

The Rugby Football Union announced in July it would investigate Burrell's claims, essentially taking over an internal investigation that had been launched by Newcastle Falcons, Burrell's most recent club.

Burrell told BBC Sport: "The [RFU's] investigation has finished, the reports are currently being written, which will be submitted in the very near future. And then I would imagine something will be released.

"I do believe that they gathered information from the right areas, through speaking to myself and other players that have been in similar environments to me.

"They've gathered the information required to actually get a full determination of where this this was going on."

The RFU has confirmed that the investigation has been completed.

In response to Burrell's testimony, fellow players including England's Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes said that anyone who racially abused him should be outed.

But Burrell stands by his decision not to name and shame those involved.

"These players have wives and children, they have lives," said Burrell.

"I'm not going to point the finger at that person and ruin his life, on something that he's uneducated about. It's pretty much as simple as that.

"Do I think he is a racist or whoever is a racist? No, I don't. I believe that it's just naivety and something that's been apparent, because it's been allowed to be apparent. And now, do I think it's happening? I probably don't."

Burrell was speaking before the Barbarians' fixture against former club Northampton Saints at the end of the month, for which he has been named in the provisional squad.

After spells at Leeds Carnegie and Sale Sharks, Burrell spent seven years at Saints from 2012 to 2019, also winning 15 England caps between 2014 and 2016.

He switched codes to play for rugby league side Warrington Wolves in 2019, before returning to union with Newcastle in 2020.