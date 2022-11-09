Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Furlong was forced off at half-time during Ireland's win over the Springboks but has been passed fit to face Fiji

Tadhg Furlong will captain Ireland for the first time in his career against Fiji on Saturday.

The tighthead prop will win his 62nd international cap, with regular skipper Johnny Sexton set to drop out of the starting side.

Joey Carbery could therefore be in line for his first start since February.

Stuart McCloskey is likely to play again having recovered from an arm injury sustained during Saturday's win over South Africa.

Since making his debut in 2015, Furlong has established himself as one of the finest tightheads in world rugby and has toured twice with the British and Irish Lions.

He had been a doubt for the Fiji game having picked up an ankle injury against the Springboks, but was passed fit to play and with it handed the captaincy by head coach Andy Farrell.

"It's class," he said.

"It's not something I ever thought was on my radar to be honest, to that kind of opportunity is special.

Furlong, who signed a new three-year deal with the IRFU last November, was drafted in to Farrell's new leadership team after the 2019 World Cup.

The Leinster forward admitted to feeling initially unsure about his place in the group, but has gradually warmed to the role.

"There was a time where players were very much: do your job. Put your blinkers on and get about your business," he continued.

"But I think people have changed and rugby has definitely changed in that respect, in terms of a more rounded holistic environment.

"Wanting people's opinions, wanting people to be themselves, wanting to learn and not be afraid to ask for advice and be vulnerable a small bit."

McCloskey 'waited for opportunity'

Centre McCloskey was among Ireland's standout performers in the opening stages against the Springboks before entrapping a nerve in his arm in a collision which forced him off after 26 minutes.

However with the injury not as bad as first feared, he is now set to line out for a second straight week.

"I was very disappointed at the times but things have resolved themselves pretty well so it's hopefully looking alright for this week," he said.

"I was pleased with how the 26 minutes I was on the pitch went, so I suppose I can take solace in that.

McCloskey was impressive before injury cut his day short against South Africa

"I think something I have done well at provincial level is play well week on week so hopefully that's the case here."

The start against South Africa was billed as a huge opportunity for the Ulster centre, given how difficult he had found international opportunities due to the consistency of Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki.

Since his international debut in 2016, McCloskey was restricted to just five more Ireland appearances before Saturday's game.

"When I was going off I was just thinking [that] I'd waited six and a half years to play another tier one team, not that playing the other teams wasn't big, but it's nice to show yourself against a world class team like South Africa," he reflected.

"I think I've played at the same sort of level as them [Aki and Henshaw] club-wise for a long time.

"I always think if I was Andy [Farrell], why would I change the team unless I was leaps and bounds ahead of the guys?

"I could have left years ago and not worried about playing for Ireland, but I always wanted to prove to everybody that I can do it at this level."