Kitshoff started South Africa's 19-16 defeat by Ireland in Dublin on Saturday

South Africa prop Steven Kitshoff will join Ulster on a three-year deal after next year's World Cup.

The 30-year-old has been capped 73 times and helped the Springboks win the World Cup in 2019

He captained the Stormers to the inaugural United Rugby Championship title last season.

"It's clear that Ulster is on an exciting journey, and it's one that I want to be a part of," Kitshoff said.

"With some big wins recently, it's my ambition to be part of the squad that takes that next step and secures silverware for the province.

"I'm really looking forward to making the move to Belfast next year.

"It's going to be a change, but I know, from everything I've heard, that when I line out for the first time in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium in an Ulster jersey, it's going to be a really special moment."

Ulster bolstered their front row last month with the signing of British and Irish Lion Rory Sutherland.

The 2023 World Cup will be held in France in September and October.