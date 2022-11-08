Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Leigh Halfpenny plays for Scarlets while Tommy Reffell is with Leicester

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Argentina Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales will be without flanker Tommy Reffell and full-back Leigh Halfpenny for the Autumn Nations Series game against Argentina.

Reffell, 23, picked up a rib injury during the defeat against New Zealand while Halfpenny, 33, pulled out of the game late with a hamstring problem.

Wales defence coach Gethin Jenkins has confirmed wings Alex Cuthbert and Josh Adams are back in training.

Head coach Wayne Pivac names his side to face Argentina on Thursday.

"Leigh and Tommy are not going to be available this week," said defence coach Jenkins.

"They are the only two, I think, at the moment that are fully ruled out for the weekend.

"They're (Cuthbert and Adams) back training today. They're back involved with stuff.

"Alex trained last week but it was his first week for a long time so that's the reason he wasn't involved. We needed to ease him back into it."

Reffell played openside flanker in a back row alongside captain Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

The flanker options to replace Reffell include Christ Tshiunza, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan and Josh Macleod.

Halfpenny was replaced in the side to face All Blacks by Rhys Priestland, who slotted in at fly-half with Gareth Anscombe dropping to full-back.

British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams is already missing with a dislocated shoulder.