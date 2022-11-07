Should Finn Russell face All Blacks? Pick your Scotland XV for autumn Test
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby
|Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v New Zealand
|Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
|Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app
Finn Russell is back in the Scotland squad for Saturday's autumn Test against New Zealand but should the Racing 92 fly-half go straight back into Gregor Towsend's starting line-up?
Pick your Scotland XV.
My Scotland XV
Who would you pick for Scotland's Autumn Test against New Zealand? Choose and share your XV.