Rugby World Cup final Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT

Being in a World Cup final obviously means everything - winning it would too, of course.

But this final and a possible trophy go beyond rugby for me. When England face New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday, we are going to have so many of the best players in the world on the pitch at the same time.

Two of the world's best teams will give absolutely everything they have in front of a packed crowd for 80 minutes and people will see just how exciting women's rugby can be.

Obviously, I hope England win. Not just for myself and my team-mates, but to show that investing in women works.

We have had full-time contracts for our XVs side since 2019, investing more in the women's game than any other union.

Winning the World Cup would show the power that can have and, I hope, encourage others to follow us.

As much as you can get frustrated that it has not happened already, it is never too late to start investing to see results.

England's semi-final against Canada and New Zealand's against France were incredibly competitive too.

Straight after the Black Ferns won, an extra 8,000 tickets were sold for the final and the organisers are now looking to see if they can release more for an even bigger crowd.

I can understand why people do not want to miss out. Both sides will have some of the fastest wingers in the world dancing along the touchlines.

Then you will have big, heavy forwards going at each other. Whether you know much about rugby or not, you will be entertained.

'I never thought I was going to play in the World Cup'

Brown was a late call-up for England's semi-final win against Canada

This World Cup also means a lot to me personally.

When I was first picked for the tournament in September, I wrote about being proud that I had defied society's expectations of me.

I arrived in New Zealand as a non-playing reserve, expecting to support the matchday side in their campaign.

I was a late call-up to play against South Africa in the pool stage because Vickii Cornborough had taken a knock, and then I was brought into the semi-final squad the day before the match after Hannah Botterman was injured in training.

Someone said to me once that my life is like a Disney movie - I love that analogy because I never know what is going to happen to me next.

In the South Africa game, I was crying during the national anthem. I was already emotional because the song they play before every game - Unstoppable - is close to mine and my fiance Benjii's hearts.

I thought I was not going to play in the World Cup at all.

I am just a kid from Peckham chucking around an egg-shaped ball - well actually, mostly grabbing on to it and running into other people. I cannot believe where life has taken me.

'A clash of the titans'

This England side has had its sights set on this final since the last World Cup in 2017 - where the Red Roses lost the decider against New Zealand.

Since that day, everything I have ever done in rugby has been about playing in a World Cup.

I watched the 2017 final at home because I had only recently taken up the sport having competed internationally in hammer throw before.

Since I have been in the England squad, everything we have done has been in preparation for this.

Because of the investment to give us full-time contracts, we have been able to develop a wide squad of players who know our system and can move in and out of the side.

That means that no matter what is thrown at us or who we play, we have confidence that we have got this.

New Zealand have thrown the ball around this tournament. England have been more about structure and everyone knowing exactly what their role is.

It will be a clash of the titans. This final will show people what women's rugby players are capable of. Why would you not want to watch it?

That is why it is so important to me and why it is about so much more than just the sport itself.

But also, just so we are clear, I really want to win.

Shaunagh Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Becky Grey.