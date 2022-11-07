Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Jamie George made his first start for England in November 2017 and has won 69 caps

Jamie George has been included in the England squad after breaking two metatarsals less than six weeks ago.

The Saracens hooker was expected to be out for 10 weeks after injuring his foot against Leicester on 1 October.

But the 32-year-old is in Eddie Jones' 36-man training squad for Saturday's meeting with Japan at Twickenham.

Northampton Saints scrum-half Alex Mitchell has also returned as England look to respond to Sunday's shock 30-29 home loss to Argentina.

George was expected to miss the autumn internationals entirely but England have confirmed the front row is available for selection and will hope he can support starter Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Elsewhere, Tommy Freeman returns from the foot injury he sustained while playing for Northampton against Exeter on Friday.

Jonny May has recovered from an elbow problem, having not made the final 23-man squad against Argentina.

England suffered their first defeat by Argentina for 13 years in front of 80,790 fans at Twickenham on Sunday - their fifth defeat in nine Tests this year.

Following the upcoming match against Japan, Jones' side will face New Zealand and world champions South Africa on the following two weekends.

England's 36-man training squad

Forwards

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Tom Pearson (London Irish), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints), Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby), Hugh Tizard (Saracens), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Willis (Wasps).

Backs

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Will Joseph (London Irish), Max Malins (Saracens), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).