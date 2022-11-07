Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Murray was forced off in the first half of Ireland's 19-16 defeat of South Africa

Scrum-half Conor Murray has been ruled out of the rest of Ireland's autumn campaign after injuring his groin in Saturday's win over world champions South Africa in Dublin.

Murray's 100th cap ended early when he was forced off in the first half.

Ulster's Iain Henderson has returned to the squad, while uncapped Leinster prop Michael Milne has been called up.

Robbie Henshaw, who missed Saturday's Test, will return to training this week ahead of Fiji's visit to Dublin.

Stuart McCloskey, Tadhg Furlong and Johnny Sexton are also recovering from injuries picked up against the Boks.

McCloskey, who replaced Henshaw in Andy Farrell's side against South Africa, is "recovering quickly" from the arm issue that forced him off before half-time.

In a squad update issued on Monday, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said Furlong is expected to train this week despite an ankle problem.

It added that captain Sexton is "recovering well" from a dead leg.

Ciaran Frawley and Joe McCarthy, who featured in Ireland A's defeat by an All Blacks XV in Dublin on Friday, and Ryan Baird will miss the Fiji game.

Ireland hope to back up Saturday's impressive defeat of the Springboks with victory over Fiji on Saturday before concluding their autumn campaign against Australia on 19 November.

